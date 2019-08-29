Jack's #148, 13640 U.S. 43 By-Pass, Russellville, 75
Vulcan Food Mart, 28485 Alabama 24, Russellville, 88
Tharptown Elementary & High School, 145 Franklin 80, Russellville, 90
Dollar General Market #13757, 212 4th St. SW, Red Bay, 91
Swamp John's Country Store/Commi, 5181 Alabama 24, Red Bay, 92
The Grind Café and Coffee Shop, 13760 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 93
Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 94
Phil Campbell School Cafeteria, 55 School Ave., Phil Campbell, 94
Taco Bell #029124, 15500 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 95
Jack's #136, 521 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 96
Red Bay High School Cafeteria, 800 Eighth St., Red Bay, 97
West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 97
Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 98
Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 98
Phil Campbell Senior Center, 135 Sherry Brice Drive, Phil Campbell, 99
Vina High School Cafeteria, 8250 Franklin 23, Vina, 99
