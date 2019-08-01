Stockyard Café, 14330 Alabama 243, Russellville, 85
Campbell's Texaco, 3075 Alabama 237, Phil Campbell, 85
El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 East Franklin St., Russellville, 87
Piggly Wiggly #87 Deli, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 93
Quinn's Grocery, 9980 Franklin 48, Russellville, 95
Pollo Lo-Quillo, 115 Franklin St., Russellville, 95
Piggly Wiggly #87, 3625 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 97
