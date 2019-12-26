Waffle House #2186, 14005 U.S. 43, Russellville, 84
C.J.'s Grocery, 14545 Alabama 187, Russellville, 84
Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuit, 13810 U.S. 43, Russellville, 90
Mama Cortez dba Rancho Viejo, 11797 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 93
La Fogata Guerrerense, 412 Madison St. NE, Russellville, 94
Russellville Hospital, 15155 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
Russellville High School, 1865 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 97
Papa John's Pizza, 14520 U.S. 43 Suite 1, Russellville, 97
East Franklin Jr. High, 1815 Franklin 89, Phil Campbell, 99
Dollar General Store #973, 3621 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 99
Cedar Creek Chevron, 11477 U.S. 43, Russellville, 99
Backwoods Bargains, 30012 Alabama 24, Russellville, 99
The Ville Nutrition, 112 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 99
Cedar Ridge Campstore, 140 Campground Road, Russellville, 100
