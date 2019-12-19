Jack's #136, 521 4th Ave. SE, Red Bay, 87
Legacy Chevron, 13518 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 90
Jay Raja, Inc., 109 Madison St. NE, Russellville, 93
Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 95
West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 95
Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 97
El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 East Franklin St., Russellville, 97
Belgreen High School, 14220 Alabama 187, Russellville, 98
Dollar General #17373, 18625 Alabama 24, Russellville, 99
Tienda Latina Mi Refugio, 412 Madison St., Russellville, 100
