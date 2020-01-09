M & H Food Mart Inc., 9224 Highway 243, Phil Campbell, 90
Legacy Chevron, 13518 Highway 43 S., Russellville, 90
Jay Raja Inc., 109 Madison St. N.E., Russellville, 93
Russellville Middle School, 765 Summit St., Russellville, 95
West Elementary School, 1340 Clay Ave., Russellville, 95
Russellville Elementary School, 133 Chucky Mullins Drive, Russellville, 97
El Quetzal Buena Vista, 118 E. Franklin St., Russellville, 97
Belgreen High School, 14220 Highway 187, Russellville, 98
East Franklin Jr. High, 1815 Highway 89, Phil Campbell, 99
Dollar General Store No. 973, 3621 Broad St., Phil Campbell, 99
Dollar General No. 17373, 18625 Highway 24, Russellville, 99
Tienda Latina Mi Refugio, 412 Madison St., Russellville, 100
