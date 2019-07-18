Franklin County Health Ratings published July 18 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Yogi's Food Co., 501 Waterloo Road, Russellville, 94 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin-food Loading... Loading... × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Sign up for our Newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News and Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Obituaries and News Receive a daily newsletter containing a list of the day's funerals and obituaries. Restaurant Ratings Receive a weekly newsletter every Thursday about restaurant reviews and health ratings in the Florence area. The Comics Sign up to receive links to the Saturday and Monday comics and puzzles pages. Today's High School Sports Receive a weekly review of high school sports during the school year. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Franklin Grand Jury Indictments Lauderdale Grand Jury Indictments Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLauderdale man battles flesh-eating bacteriaNina, Pinta replicas to berth in Florence for tours5 named Shoals Woman of the Year finalistsLauderdale sheriff gets $18K pay increaseAdrienne Doss FordTuscumbia resident gifts President Trump, receives 'thank you' noteElectronic Express has grand openingMary Kathryn Collier MurrayStudies show lowered speed limit not warranted in LittlevilleColbert Dive Team resumes search at Smith Lake Images Videos CommentedBoycott Nike for its cowardly decision (4)Democrats: Let '1984' guide you (3)Ocasio-Cortez wrong about pay increase (3)US turns away from God-given mission (2)Alabama making criminals of pregnant women (2)Migrant adults guilty of child abuse (2)Non-discrimination ordinances needed (2)Please read the Mueller Report (2)Perot's presidential run is his political legacy (2)Trump says Iran made 'big mistake' in downing US drone (2) Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Online Poll Which among these is the most annoying insect? You voted: Mosquito: Wasp/Hornet: Tick: Ant: Spiders: Vote View Results Back
