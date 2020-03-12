La Nina Mexican Food, 113 North Jackson Ave., Russellville, 85

McDonald's, 15254 U.S. 43, Russellville, 88 

Wendy's of Russellville, 514 13679 U.S. 43 S, Russellville, 93  

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 15045 U.S. 43, Russellville, 94 

Tharptown Elementary & High School, 145 Franklin 80, Russellville, 94 

Taco Bell #029124, 15500 U.S. 43 N, Russellville, 97 

Mexico Bakery, 111 Franklin St. S. W., Russellville, 99 

Red Bay Snow Biz, 524 4th Ave. S, Red Bay, 100

Tags

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.