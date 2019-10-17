Backwoods Grill & Fish Camp, 2937 U.S. 43, Phil Campbell, 86
Pilgrim's Place, 1314 North Jackson Ave., Russellville, 89
Dismals Canyon Fountain & Deli, 901 Franklin 8, Phil Campbell, 94
Red Bay Tiger Mart, Inc., 211 4th Ave SW, Red Bay, 94
The Thrift Store, 109 Lawrence St. W, Russellville, 95
City King Buffet, 520 4th St. S.E., Red Bay, 98
Red Bay Nutrition, 602 5th St. SE, Red Bay, 98
Fourth Street Grill and Steakhouse, 607 4th St., Red Bay, 100
