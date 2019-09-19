Bojangles Famous Chicken & Biscuit, 13810 U.S. 43, Russellville, 85
Price Less Foods #493, 15160 U.S. 43, Russellville, 91
Los Primos, 105 Marion St., Russellville, 94
Little Caesar's Pizza, 13655 U.S. 43 Suite A, Russellville, 95
Panda Buffet, 14633 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
Waffle House #2186, 14005 U.S. 43, Russellville, 96
Frosty Inn Drive Inn, 12805 U.S. 43 S., Russellville, 97
Big Star of Russellville Deli, 314 S. Jackson Ave., Russellville, 97
Dollar General Store #2056, 212 Montgomery St., S. W, Russellville, 98
Tokyo Sushi and Steakhouse, 14001 U.S. 43 Suite 17, Russellville, 98
Mars Hill Bible Preschool, 1509 Lawrence St., Russellville, 99
