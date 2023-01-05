Leave it to the editors at America’s Test Kitchen to come up with a homemade version of v8 that’s fresh, pretty and lower in sodium. They eschewed the thick, tomato puree-like texture for zesty, raw whole tomato, which they blended with spinach, watercress, carrot and celery. The result is a bright green-and-red juice you simply can’t get out of a can. Optional Worcestershire sauce adds a touch of umami. The recipe is one of 160 juices, flavored waters, broths and fermented beverages featured in the new cookbook, “The Complete Guide to Healthy Drinks” (America’s Test Kitchen; $28).
editor's pick
Healthy juice recipe: America’s Test Kitchen v5 Juice
- Jessica Yadegaran Bay Area News Group (TNS)
