Mardi Gras in 2021 will look very different from past celebrations. Even though COVID-19 already started to spread around the world in February 2020, New Orleans, home to one of the most famous Mardi Gras festivals, carried on with its historic parade as the world was still learning about the virus and how it spread.
editor's pick
How to enjoy a safe Mardi Gras this year
- Metro Newspaper Service
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Tornado leaves path of destruction in Alabama, killing 1
- Florence police investigating possible murder
- Artist wants his busts moved out of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame
- Wonsuck Kim, D.O.
- Brenda Smith
- Software error will cost Colbert cities, school systems $405K
- Alabama becomes latest state to detect COVID-19 variant
- Vogue article features Florence designers Chanin, Reid
- Diann Staggs
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city
Images
Videos
Commented
- POTUS should be removed from office (2)
- Rebranding UNA jerseys a mistake (2)
- Ivey: Brooks ‘does not speak’ for all Republicans, Alabamians (2)
- Mandolin developer seeks financial help from city (1)
- Haleyville man caught trying to steal motorcycle in Florence (1)
- Florence mayor tests positive for COVID-19 (1)
- Brooks High teacher placed on administrative leave (1)
- Former Clements coach indicted for sex with a student (1)
- Loretto boys, girls basketball teams ranked No. 1 in Tennessee Class A (1)
- Alabama ending in-person unemployment help (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.