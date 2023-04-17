TOWN CREEK — Jack’s Family Restaurants opened its 171st Alabama location at 4 a.m. today in Town Creek.
The new Jack's, which is located at 324 Church St., has been under construction since October of last year.
Doors opened today with Jack’s new Digital 2.0 design, allowing for more efficient service through curbside or inside pickup for online orders.
“We are thrilled to serve our customers in our home state of Alabama in a faster, easier way,” said Jack’s Family Restaurants CEO Todd Bartmess. “We are bringing our fresh, Southern food with more efficient service that keeps the customers in mind.”
The Town Creek location features curbside pickup, which allows guests to place an order online or through the app, park in designated spaces upon arrival at the restaurant, and wait for a member of the Jack’s team to bring the order directly to the customer’s vehicle window.
Additionally, the Town Creek restaurant will be outfitted in Jack’s Southern Charm architecture design. The design includes a large dining room for dine-in guests, a large interior window for customers to watch their biscuits being made from scratch, and sizeable porch seating areas outside.
First introduced in 2022, this outfit is seen across Jack’s new builds and rebuilds.
To celebrate the Town Creek Jack’s opening, the Jack’s app will house exclusive online giveaways, prizes and promotions for the next 12 weeks.
Customers can dine in or place their order for pick up at eatatjacks.com.
Jack’s is headquartered in Birmingham and boasts more than 230 locations across Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia and Mississippi,
