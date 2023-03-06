The name Kiwanis was adapted from a Native American expression for “we trade,” or “we share our talents.”
Sylvester White and Jim Sak have been sharing their talents with the Florence Kiwanis Club since the early 1990s. Each of the men bring something different to the table for the annual Kiwanis Pancake Day held at the Florence Coliseum.
His duties — aside from flipping pancakes and preparing takeout orders — are to keep everyone in line, including unruly children running up and down stairs at the coliseum.
“I have my whistle,” he said with a laugh.
“Sylvester is a big driving force behind everything we do,” Sak said. “Now, I don’t cook, but I’m in charge of the equipment and make sure everything is operating and it’s all together. If you miss one component, then it doesn’t happen.”
Sak and White said the community event is hosted by the Kiwanis Club, but it’s made possible by the many helping hands from other civic groups and volunteers.
“All the organizations that we support throughout the year come and help us by pouring coffee or cleaning tables,” Sak said. “The Boy Scouts send their troops every year to help out, and other non-profit organizations that we help will show up.
“Without the support of our recipients, it’d be a very difficult event to make happen.”
Sak said the event continues to grow each year, and has become a staple for attendants who show up solely for the fellowship.
“It’s a tradition, and it’s a gathering,” White said.
White first joined the Florence club in 1991 after moving to the Shoals from Cordele, Georgia, where he’d served as a Kiwanis member for years.
“They called and I told them I was moving to Florence, and Sheriff Rick Singleton — he was the (Florence Kiwanis) president at the time — he came, picked me up and took me to the club. That was my first meeting,” White said.
Over the years, he’s helped with a Habitat for Humanity project in Florence; helped build shelters at Camp Westmoreland and the boundless playground at Riverfront Park in Sheffield; lent his talents to various fundraisers to support area schools; and assisted with countless other charitable efforts through the Kiwanis Club.
One of his proudest achievements was in spearheading the 1994 Florence Kiwanis Pancake Day.
Up until that point, the annual pancake say had been held at a Presbyterian church in downtown Florence. When White learned they were remodeling Florence Coliseum, he saw a golden opportunity.
“When they remodeled, I told the president at the time, I said, I think we’re going to make $20,000,” White said. “He looked at me: ‘What?! We ain’t ever made $12,000.’ I said, well, I’ve never been in charge.”
Sak said their club was the first to host an event at the new venue. With more room to cook and all the extra space for more guests, that year’s fundraiser made $22,000.
Since that year, the club continues to average about $20,000 from the two-day event. At its peak, Sak said the club’s event served up to 8,000 people in one year.
Those funds are poured back into all the organizations the Kiwanis Club supports each year, he added.
The Florence Kiwanis Club sponsors Key Clubs and leadership programs in each of the Florence and Lauderdale County schools; supports the Circle K Club for students at the University of North Alabama; and supports the Rotary Club’s Shoals Scholar Dollars initiative, among others.
“We work hard to collect money so we can give it all away,” Sak said. “But that’s what we do. It’s all about taking care of the needy here in the Shoals area, and our focus is on children.”
