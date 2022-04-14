The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on March 31 and April 4. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- David Glaze
- Suspect in custody following shooting in Florence
- Ex-superintendent retires from Colbert school system
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat
- Cory Rumble
- Danny Bogus
- Patrick Qualls
- Mars Hill Bible School alum tapped for D.C. post
- Superintendent: Hazlewood principal on leave for excessive paddling
- Carolyn Beasley
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- USS Alabama getting new deck after more than 8 decades (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- Landfill operator claims business partner beat him with a baseball bat (1)
- Jokers license revoked after 2nd fatal shooting (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- Figure skater to cycle the Trace in cancer fundraiser (1)
- Ag center is a huge boondoggle (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.