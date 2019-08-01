Rivertown Coffee Company, Inc., 117 North Seminary St., Florence, 90
Fuqua's Southern Soul Food, 16125 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 90
Quik Stop# 6, 600 North Royal Ave., Florence, 91
Quik Mart #40, 358 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
Coussons Convenience BP #99, 3528 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
Holiday Inn Express, 180 Etta Gray St., Florence, 94
Kentucky Fried Chicken #35, 241 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 101 U.S. 72, Killen, 95
Oakland Cafe and Market. LLC., 5420 Lauderdale 15, Florence, 95
Tatum's Q Gas, 3902 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 16152 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 97
Odette, 120 N. Court St., Florence, 97
Staggs Deli, 1424 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
Bev's Diner and Country Store, 20250 Alabama 20, Waterloo, 97
Killen Senior Center, 231 J. C. Mauldin Hwy., Killen, 98
Dollar General #11645, 11233 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
Zip City Auction, 9853 Chisholm Road, Florence, 99
