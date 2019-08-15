Foodland #114, P.O. Box 423 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 89
Quality Inn Motel, 150 Etta Gray Drive, Florence, 90
Shoneys #1244, 2615 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
101 Pizzaria, 2780 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 90
Cousson's Convenience '04, 7760 Alabama 20, Florence, 91
Burger King #10714, 807 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
Hometown Market of Decatur, Inc., 1421 North Wood Ave., Florence, 94
River Bottom Grille By Stanfield's, 1050 Claybourn Liles Drive, Florence, 95
Florence Food Center, 922 West College St., Florence, 95
Smokin' on the Boulevard, 4080 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
72 Hwy Quick Stop, LLC, 1003 U.S. 72, Killen, 96
Center Hill Market, Inc.m 5275 Alabama 64, Lexington, 97
Foodland #116, 1708 Darby Drive, Florence, 97
Bear Den, 140 George Wallace Park, Lexington, 97
Chester & Lucy's Place OBA The Bel, 700 Lauderdale 513, Lexington, 97
Sledge's Bar B Que, 45 Golden Pond Road, Florence, 97
Kelley's Cafe @ Cooleys Corner. 8250 Lauderdale 189, Florence, 97
Lexington Senior Center, McGuire Lane, Lexington, 98
Lexington Community Center, McGuire Lane, Lexington, 98
Cloverdale Senior Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence, 98
The Brass Monkey, 1816 Darby Drive, Florence, 98
