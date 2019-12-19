Chili's Grill & Bar #801, 370 A Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 85
Legends Steakhouse, 201 N. Seminary St., Florence, 90
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1703 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
Soul: Wingery & Records, 105 South Poplar St., Florence, 91
Burger King #10714, 807 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
Walmart #4188 (Deli), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
Cousson's Convenience '04, 7760 Alabama 20, Florence, 94
Rivertown Coffee Company, Inc., 117 North Seminary St., Florence, 94
Lenny's, 409 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
FUMC Day School, 415 North Seminary St., Florence, 97
Central Schoolm 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 98
Walmart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Walmart #4188 (Produce), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
Walmart #4187 (Deli), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Walmart # 4187 (Bakery), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Zip City Community Center, 10511 Alabama 17, Florence, 99
Creative Catering, 4350 Alabama 157, Florence, 99
Walmart #4188 (Grocery), 1410 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Inc., 110 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 90
Sam's Sports Grill, 339 Seville St., Florence, 90
Florence Boulevard Chevron, 2106 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
Fiesta Mexicana, 1503 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 92
Gajanand LLC, 2207 Huntsville Road, Florence, 93
Wendy's of Cox Creek Parkway, 370 B Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 93
McDonald's #24294, 1155 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 94
Ganeshay Nam h L L C, 3135 Huntsville Road, Florence, 94
Staggs Deli, 1424 Huntsville Road, Florence, 96
