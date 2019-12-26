Foodland #114, P.O. Box 423 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 83
Rice Box, 1529 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 90
Tiffany Place LLC dba Hot Rods Cafe, 115 Lauderdale 30, Florence, 91
Quik Mart #40, 358 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
Florence Food Center, 922 W. College St., Florence, 92
Chester & Lucy's Place OBA The Bel, 700 Lauderdale 513, Lexington, 93
Al-Ammari Enterprise Inc., 4510 U.S. 43, Killen, 94
Rogers School, 300 Rogers Lane, Florence, 95
Fuqua's Southern Soul Food, 16125 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 95
Subway Sandwiches & Salads, 16152 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
Tennessee Valley L.L.C, 620 S. Poplar St., Florence, 96
Bear Den, 140 George Wallace Park, Lexington, 96
Handy Head Start, 955 Beale St., Florence, 96
Waterloo Market and Grille, 403 Main St., Waterloo, 96
Lexington Senior Center, McGuire Lane, Lexington, 97
Brooks Elementary School, 100 School Lane, Killen, 97
Lexington Community Center, McGuire Lane, Lexington, 97
Holiday Inn Express, 180 Etta Gray St., Florence, 97
Smokin' on the Boulevard, 4080 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
River Bottom Grille By Stanfield's, 1050 Claybourn Liles Drive, Florence, 97
Bev's Diner and Country Store, 20250 Alabama 20, Waterloo, 97
Oakland Cafe and Market, LLC., 5420 Lauderdale 15, Florence, 97
Underwood/Petersville Fire Department, 4661 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
Lexington School, 101 Church School St., Lexington, 98
Waterloo School, 311 School House Lane, Waterloo, 98
Dollar General #19868, 8299 Lauderdale 8, Waterloo, 98
Lauderdale County High School, 201 Cedar St., Rogersville, 99
