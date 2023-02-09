The following inspection reports were received by the TimesDaily on Jan. 27. Scores are based on a 100-point system. Restaurants scoring 85-100 will be inspected once every three months; 70-84 requires a followup inspection within 30 days; 60-69 means a facility has two days to correct violations or face closure; and 59 and below results in automatic closure.
• Panera Bread # 1572, 304 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/26/2023, 90
• Smoking Jalapeno, 4160 Florence Blvd., Florence, 1/25/2023, 90
• Crust Inc. OBA The Rising Crust, 4136 Florence Blvd., Florence, 1/26/2023, 90
• Rogersville Fuel City, 16252 U.S. 72, Rogersvile, 1/26/2023, 91
• Cloverdale Quik Mart, 11185 Alabama 157, Florence, 1/26/2023, 91
• Quik Mart, 901 Florence Blvd., Florence, 1/23/2023, 93
• Jack's #322, 101 Jeremy Drive, Florence, 1/25/2023, 93
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 1/24/2023, 94
• Joe Muggs #377, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/27/2023, 94
• Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272368, 602 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/27/2023, 94
• Burger 256, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 1/24/2023, 94
• Moe's Southwest Grill, 1 Harrison Place, Florence, 1/24/2023, 94
• J J's Auction, 9763 U.S. 43, Killen, 1/25/2023, 94
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 1/24/2023, 95
• Foodland #117 Seafood, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 1/23/2023, 95
• Firehouse Subs, 365 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 1/23/2023, 95
• Labb Enterprises Inc., 459 Lauderdale 34, Florence, 1/24/2023, 95
• El Reposo Nursing Facility, 260 Milner Chapel Road, Florence, 1/24/2023, 96
• Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, 2019 Lauderdale 394, Killen, 1/23/2023, 96
• Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 1/24/2023, 96
• Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville, 1/26/2023, 96
• Foodland #117, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 1/23/2023, 96
• Panda Express #2805, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 1/24/2023, 96
• Party Basket (The), 16673 U.S. 72 E., Rogersville, 1/26/2023, 97
• Brooks High School, 43 U.S. 72, Killen, 1/24/2023, 97
• Scottie's LLC dba / Scotties Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 1/24/2023, 97
• Chester & Lucy's Place OBA The Bel, 700 Lauderdale 513, Lexington, 1/26/2023, 97 F
• Walmart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 1/25/2023, 97
• Walmart # 4187 (Bakery), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 1/25/2023, 97
• Blue & White Nutrition, 6600 Alabama 17, Florence, 1/26/2023, 97
• Rogers School, 300 Rogers Lane, Florence, 1/25/2023, 98
• Cloverdale Senior Community Center, 17420 Lauderdale 8, Florence, 1/26/2023, 98
• Sledge's Bar B Que, 45 Golden Pond Road, Florence, 1/26/2023, 98
• Son Shine Ministries, 457 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 1/23/2023, 98
• Brooks Elementary School, 100 School Lane, Killen, 1/24/2023, 99
• Walmart #4187 (Deli), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 1/25/2023, 99
