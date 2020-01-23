Cloverdale Quik Mart, 11185 Alabama 157, Florence, 87
Curtis Restaurant, 8083 U.S. 43, Florence, 88
FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, 88
Good Spirits 4, 1320 N. Pine St., Florence, 88
Buffalo Wild Wings, 2870 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
Pirates Corner, 8190 U.S. 43, Florence, 92
Tina's Daycare, 4409 Florence Blvd., Florence, 92
Rong Fang Jiang dba Qian Ting, 1218 N. Pine St., Florence, 92
Big Star Supermarket #165, 10031 Alabama 64 W., Lexington, 93
Yummies Bakery Inc., 2530 A Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
Glenwood Center, 211 Ana Drive, Florence, 94
Tazikis, 261 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
Zaxby's of Florence #10601, 366 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
Killen Senior Center, 231 J.C. Mauldin Hwy., Killen, 96
Magnolia Senior Citizen Center, 103 S. Cypress St., Florence, 96
St. Florian Pharmacy, 4395 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 96
Elgin Market, 10475 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
Center Hill Market, Inc., 5275 Alabama 64, Lexington, 97
Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 101 U.S. 72, Killen, 97
Uptown Nutrition, 2628 Hough Road, Florence, 97
Sugarbakers LLC., 1144 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 97
Central Community Center, 4130 Lauderdale 6, Florence, 98
Perkins Outdoors LLC, 305 Coffee Road, Florence, 98
Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2881 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
Amy's Cakes and Comer Market, 908 Lauderdale 34, Florence, 98
Murphy Express, 3001 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
Baymont Inn & Suites, 116 Ana Drive, Florence, 98
