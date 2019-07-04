H T General Merchandise, 6591 Alabama 17, Florence, 84
Americas Best Value Inn & Suites, 101 U.S. 72 East, Killen, 85
Anderson Convenience Store, 7230 Alabama 207, Anderson, 86
Golden Corral, 362 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 86
Taqueria Juarez, 1550 Florence Blvd., Florence, 89
Focus Scope, 1002 Beale St., Florence, 90
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 375 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
Elgin Market, 10475 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 91
Food Outlet, 2503 North Wood Ave., Florence, 92
Days Inn, 400 S. Court St., Florence, 93
Logan's Roadhouse #312, 2890 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
Days Inn, 400 S. Court St., Florence, 93
Stew Shack, 4750 Alabama 207, Anderson, 93
Subway Wal-Mart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 94
Burger Depot, 907 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
Chick-fil-A Florence, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
Florence Inn & Suites, 1915 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
72 Quick Stop, 1549 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
Subway, 3516 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 94
Quik Mart #42, 3700 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 95
Swampers, 800 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence, 95
Quik Mart #39, 2731 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 95
Chick-fil-A Inc., 301 Cox Creek Parkway S, Florence, 95
All About Me, LLC, 1849 Lee St., Rogersville, 96
Taco Bell #030274, 1412 N. Wood Ave., Florence, 96
Bright Beginnings Child Development, 1031 Pine St., Killen, 97
Clay's LLC ,54 Bank St., Rogersville, 97
306 Barbeque and Bar, 322 N. Court St., Florence, 97
Rays at the Bank, 1411 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
Rawhide Barbeque, LLC., 11287 Alabama 157, Florence, 97
Sonic, 2650 Helton Drive, Florence, 97
Loyal Order of Florence Moose Lodge, 4270 Chisholm Road, Florence, 98
Underwood/Petersville Fire Department, 4661 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
Underwood-Petersville Community Center, 840 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 98
Kids' Club Early Care and Education, 1201 Hermitage Dr., Florence, 98
Valley Health Foods, Inc., 117 South Cherry St., Florence, 99
Marco's Pizza, 3250 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
Rieff Catering, LLC, 215 Ana Drive, Suite D, Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.