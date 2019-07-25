Foodland #117 Deli, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 83
Quik Stop# 12, 420 S. Court St., Florence, 84
Chili's Grill & Bar #801, 370 A Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 85
Tiffany Place LLC dba Hot Rods Cafe, 115 Lauderdale 30, Florence, 87
Wok-N-Roll, 115 Edgewood Drive, Florence, 90
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1703 Florence Blvd., Florence, 91
Chat & Chew II, 3663 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 92
Foodland #117 Bakery, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 92
Pizza HuUDelco Lite #4430, 16086 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 92
Zaxby's of Florence #58701, 2725 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 92
Days Inn, 400 S. Court St., Florence, 93
Foodland #117, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
Tina's Daycare, 4409 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
Burger King #435, 1244 Florence Blvd., Florence, 93
Joe Wheeler State Park Resort, 4401 Mclean Drive, Rogersville, 94
Foodland #117 Seafood, 1161 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
Truly Cigars of Alabama LLC, 366-C Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 94
Hampton Inn Florence Midtown, 2281 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
Legends Steakhouse, 201 N. Seminary St., Florence, 95
Hampton Inn Hotel, 2281 Florence Blvd., Florence96
Minnow Bucket, 14800 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 96
Wildwood Tavern, 108 East Mobile St., Florence, 96
Wendy's of Cox Creek Parkway, 370 B Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
Dollar General #8730, 3111 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
Comfort Suites, 140 Matthew Paul Court, Florence, 98
Comfort Suites ,140 Matthew Paul Court, Florence, 98
Walmart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Walmart #4187 (Deli), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Walmart #4187 (Bakery), 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.