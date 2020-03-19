Turbo Coffee, LLC., 310 B E. Tennessee St., Florence, 85
Rosie's Mexican Cantina, 302 N. Court St., Florence, 89
Homeside Restaurant, 4220 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
Kentucky Fried Chicken #30, 1302 N. Pine St., Florence, 91
Quik Stop #16, 4408 Alabama 157, Florence, 91
Big Bad Breakfast, 315 N. Court St., Florence, 92
Pizza Hut/Delco Lite #4430, 16086 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 93
Chopra Inc. D/B/A A to Z Center Sta, 671 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
Bunyan's BBQ, 901 W. College St., Florence, 94
Waterloo Market and Grille, 403 Main St., Waterloo, 94
Swampers, 800 Cox Creek Parkway S., Florence, 96
Burger Depot, 907 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
Wal-Mart #766 (Market), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 97
Waterloo School, 311 School House Lane, Waterloo, 97
Zip City Auction, 9853 Chisholm Road, Florence, 97
Wal-Mart #766 (Bakery), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 98
Wal-Mart #766 (Deli), 3100 Hough Road, Florence , 98
The Club - Florence Senior Center, 450 Country Club Drive, Florence, 98
Rawhide Barbeque, LLC., 11287 Alabama 157, Florence, 98
Marco's Pizza, 3250 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
Walmart #766 (Produce), 3100 Hough Road, Florence, 99
