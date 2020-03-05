Logan's Roadhouse #312, 2890 Florence Blvd., Florence, 89
Minnow Market, 14800 U.S. 72, Rogersville, 89
Quik Mart #42, 3700 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
Heritage Inc. DBA Elgin Subway, 192 Putman Parkway, Rogersville, 90
D& D Market, 29255 Lauderdale 14, Florence, 90
City Hardware, 105 N. Court St., Florence, 91
Chick-fil-A Florence, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
McDonald's, 101 U.S. 72 East, Rogersville, 92
Godfather's Pizza, 2801 Mall Dr. #15, Florence, 92
Happy Hallow Mart, 8145 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 92
Subway Sandwiches and Salads, 1141 U.S. 72 Shop 9, Killen, 93
UMI Japanese Steak House, 201 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 93
Focus Scope, 1002 Beale St., Florence, 93
Shoals Christian School, 301 Heathrow Drive, Florence, 94
72 Quick Stop, 1549 U.S. 72, Killen, 94
Great American Cookies I Pretzelma, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
Papa Murphy's Take & Bake Pizza, 283 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
Arby's #1143, 1610 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
Central School, 3000 Lauderdale 200, Florence, 97
Wilson School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence, 97
Dippin' Dots, 301 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
PlayWorld Child Care, 721 Gresham Road, Florence, 97
Subway, 3516 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 97
LaHacienda Restaurant, 153 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 98
McGee Farm Kitchen, 8211 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 98
Mars Hill Bible School Cafeteri, 698 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 99
St. Joseph Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence, 99
