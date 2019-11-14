Little People's Nursery School, 509 Alabama St., Killen, 88
Taco Mama, 121 Cherry St., Florence, 88
Logan's Roadhouse #312, 2890 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
Taqueria Juarez, 1550 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
Circle K/Kangaroo Express #272368, 602 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 90
Homeside Restaurant, 4220 Huntsville Road, Florence, 90
Chick-fil-A Florence, 341 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 92
Chopra Inc. D/B/A A to Z Center Sta, 67100 U.S. 72, Killen, 93
Taco Bell #034248, 503 South Court St., Florence, 93
Rosie's Mexican Cantina, 302 North Court St., Florence, 94
Rawhide Barbeque, LLC., 11287 Alabama 157, Florence, 94
The Rising Crust, 4136 Florence Blvd., Florence, 94
Newbern's Restaurant, Inc., 3406 Florence Blvd., Florence, 95
Rogersville Volunteer Fire Dept., 36 Wheeler St., Rogersville, 95
Dollar General #117, 42 736 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 96
Burger King #435, 1244 Florence Blvd., Florence, 96
Food Outlet, 2503 North Wood Ave., Florence, 96
Aldi#96, 411 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
All About Me, LLC, 1849 Lee St., Rogersville, 97
Clay's LLC, 54 Bank Street, Rogersville, 97
306 Barbeque and Bar, 322 North Court St., Florence, 97
Sonic, 2650 Helton Drive, Florence, 97
Family Dollar Store #23872, 3928 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Subway Wal-Mart #4187, 2701 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 98
Kona- Ice of The Shoals, 610 West College St., Florence, 98
Dollar Tree, 1510 North Wood Ave., Florence, 98
McGee Farm Kitchen, 8211 Lauderdale 7, Florence, 99
Marco's Pizza, 3250 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
