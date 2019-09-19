Cloverdale Quik Mart, 11185 Alabama 157, Florence, 80
Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant #1, 3364 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
Krystal, 1201 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
McDonald's, 3183 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
Hardee's #1459, 16191 U.S.72, Rogersville, 90
Quik Stop #16, 4408 Alabama 157, Florence, 91
Tazikis, 261 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 91
Foodland #105, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 94
Fish Creel LLC, 7367 Alabama 207, Anderson, 95
Rogersville Senior Center, 15 Thornton Terrace Drive, Rogersville, 96
The Golf Club, LLC, 2831 Lauderdale 156, Anderson, 96
Rogersville Community Center, 15 Thornton Drive, Rogersville, 96
Foodland #105 Deli, 2861 Alabama 101, Rogersville, 96
Quik Mart #7, 901 Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
Joe Muggs #377, 318 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 97
Yummies Bakery Inc., 2530 A Florence Blvd., Florence, 97
UNA Chick Fil A, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
Burger 256, 1 Harrison Plaza, Florence, 97
Sweetwater Hookah Lounge, 1418 Huntsville Road, Florence, 97
Five Guys Burgers And Fries, 2881 Florence Blvd., Florence, 98
UNA Starbucks, One Harrison Plaza, Florence, 99
Moe's Southwest Grill, 1 Harrison Place, Florence, 99
