Coussons Hardware & Convenience, 5221 U.S. 72, Killen, 87
Dick Howell's Barbeque Pit, 1350 N. Pine St., Florence, 88
Discount Food Mart #7301, 1315 N. Pine St., Florence , 90
Pirates Corner, 8190 U.S. 43, Florence, 90
Jack's Family Restaurant #140, 899 Florence Blvd., Florence, 90
Mama Jeans Restaurant, 3609 Cloverdale Road, Florence, 90
Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 91
FloBama, 311 N. Court St., Florence, 91
Dollar General #8672, 4317 Lauderdale 47, Florence, 92
Dollar General #8734, 134 Old Mill Road, Lexington, 92
Southern Auto Auction, Inc., 9225 U.S. 43, Killen, 94
Tennessee Street Billiard & Grill, 118 E. Tennessee St., Florence, 94
Handy Head Start, 955 Beale St., Florence, 94
Quik Mart #29, 802 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence, 95
Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 95
Turtle Point Yacht & Country Club, 1000 Club Drive, Killen, 95
Dollar General Store #11708, 7051 Alabama 207, Anderson, 95
Florence Middle School, 648 N., Cherry St., Florence, 95
Campbell's Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
Scottie's LLC dba I Scotties Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 96
Lexington School, 101 Church School St., Lexington , 97
Jus' A-Mayes-N, 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
Mrs. Ruby's Catering, 610 W. College St., Florence, 97
Florence High School, 1201 Bradshaw Drive, Florence, 98
Weeden Elementary School, 400 Baldwin St., Florence, 98
Wilson School, 7601 Alabama 17, Florence, 98
St. Joseph Catholic School, 115 Plum St., Florence, 99
Panda Express, 2851 Florence Blvd., Florence, 99
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.