Here’s a way to spice up your Memorial Day burgers using Moroccan-style spices. Ground cumin, ground cinnamon, fresh mint and parsley may seem unusual additions to burgers, but they add an intriguing flavor to them.
Ground spices can lose they’re flavor after a few months. If yours, look grey or have lost their aroma, it’s time for new ones.
Helpful Hints
• Ground bison can be used.
• Canola oil can be used instead of olive oil.
• 1/2 cup fresh onion can be used instead of frozen.
• Any type of burger roll can be used.
Countdown
• Make salad and set aside.
• Mix burger dressing and set aside.
• Cook burgers.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 carton plain nonfat yogurt, 1 bunch fresh mint, 1 bunch fresh parsley, 1 cucumber, 2 plum tomatoes, 1 bottle ground cumin, 1 bottle ground cinnamon, 3/4 pound ground 95% lean beef, 1 package frozen chopped onion and 1 package whole wheat burger rolls.
Staples: Olive oil, salt, black peppercorns
Moroccan Beef Burgers
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1/4 cup plain nonfat yogurt
2 tablespoons fresh mint, divided use
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, divided use
1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided use
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 pound ground 95% lean beef
1/2 cup frozen chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
1/2 tablespoon olive oil
2 whole wheat burger rolls
Mix yogurt with 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon together and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix beef, the remaining 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon parsley, 1/2 teaspoon cumin and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Mix in onion, salt and black pepper. Form into 2 patties about 4 inches in diameter and 1/2 inch thick. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add burgers. Saute 5 minutes. Turn burgers over and saute 5 minutes. A meat thermometer should read 160 degrees. Place each burger on the bottom half of the hamburger roll and spoon yogurt sauce on top. Close with the top half of the roll.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 435 calories (30% from fat), 14.5 g fat (4.7 g saturated, 5.6 g monounsaturated), 109 mg cholesterol, 42.8 g protein, 30.0 g carbohydrates, 5.3 g fiber, 277 mg sodium.
Cucumber Tomato Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup sliced cucumber
1 cup diced plum tomatoes
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Serve sliced cucumbers topped with diced tomatoes. Drizzle olive oil on top. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 83 calories (76% from fat), 7.0 g fat (1.0 g saturated, 3.3 g monounsaturated), no cholesterol, 1.1 g protein, 4.8 g carbohydrates, 1.5 g fiber, 6 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is the author, most recently, of “Simply Smoothies: Fresh & Fast Diabetes-Friendly Snacks & Complete Meals” and “Fast and Flavorful: Great Diabetes Meals from Market to Table” and “The Flavors of the Florida Keys.” Her website is dinnerinminutes.com. Follow her on Twitter @lgassenheimer
