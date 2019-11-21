There are many delicious ways to cook collard greens, but the best-known way to do it in the South is low and slow in a stockpot with plenty of bold, smoky ingredients to amp up the flavor of the greens.
Traditionally, Southern collard greens are made with ham hocks or fatback. In this recipe, smoked sausage is used in conjunction with chopped onions to form the foundation of the dish.
Ingredients
2 lbs fresh washed and chopped collard greens
1 lb smoked sausage (casings removed)
2 cups low sodium chicken broth
1 medium sized onion (diced)
1 tsp red pepper flakes
½ tsp Cayenne pepper
1 tsp salt (more to taste)
2 tbs olive or vegetable oil
Directions
Place a large pot over medium-high heat. Add oil, diced onion, pepper flakes, cayenne and salt. Stir occasionally until onions began to become translucent.
Add sausage and stir until it begins to brown.
Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer.
Add collard greens in portions allowing time between additions for welting. With all the greens added, stir and cover.
Cook, stirring occasionally, for 30 to 45 minutes or until greens are tender.
Season with additional salt if needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.