The deep red of ground sumac brings to mind the ripest strawberry, though the spice’s flavor veers lemony and tart — like a floral vinegar distilled into powder.
Its brightness defines sumaqqiyeh, a Palestinian stew with origins in Gaza City, where it’s often served at Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Beef or lamb simmers with chickpeas and chard. In addition to sumac, a core Gazan trinity of garlic, green chile and dill blazes through the pot; they’re added near the end of cooking so their flavors jump. Red tahini, a local specialty that gains its color by roasting the sesame seeds before grinding them, traditionally enriches the dish.
Palestinian chef Sami Tamimi uses oxtails for the lush version of sumaqqiyeh in his new cookbook “Falastin.” The oxtails cook for four hours, until their meat all but flops off the bones. Cumin, cinnamon and baharat (a spice blend warmed by peppercorns, cloves, cardamom, allspice and nutmeg) infuse the tomato-laced broth. His recipe advises adding the greens at the finish line, heating them only until wilted, and suggests generous garnishes of sumac, chopped dill and sliced chiles.
“I had in my head that you should deliver something beautiful to people,” Tamimi said recently by phone. “You spend all this time slow-cooking meat and it turns out beigey-brown, not a pretty dish.” The herbs, for him, are vital cosmetology. “It’s delicious, though, and it felt important to include it in the book.”
Aesthetics matter to Tamimi. He’s the executive chef and a partner behind the Ottolenghi brand in London; he’s worked with Yotam Ottolenghi since the two opened the first Ottolenghi deli in 2002. Their bowls of pomegranate-jeweled salads and tiered towers of meringues and mini-cakes begat four delis and two full-service restaurants, Nopi and Rovi.
The brand’s success also sired a string of cookbooks, beginning with vegetable-focused “Plenty” published in 2010. They helped ingratiate a light-touch use of ingredients common to many cuisines across the Middle East — tahini, fava beans, sprinkles and swoops of crushed pistachios and yogurt as savory garnishes — into the broader British and American repertoires. The za’atar and labneh croissants featured at Proof Bakery in Atwater Village? The lamb neck shawarma at Bavel in the Arts District? The Ottolenghi influence laid the tracks for their arrival in our food culture.
Ottolenghi and Tamimi wrote two books together: “Ottolenghi: The Cookbook” and “Jerusalem,” the 2012 bestseller centered on the city where both chefs were born; Tamimi grew up in a Muslim family in East Jerusalem and Ottolenghi, who is Jewish, was raised in West Jerusalem.
Their book includes an often-quoted line of hope about the dish that has most come to symbolize Middle Eastern food for the world: “It takes a giant leap of faith, but we are happy to take it — what have we got to lose? — to imagine that hummus will eventually bring Jerusalemites together, if nothing else will.”
Maftoul (Fragrant Palestinian Couscous)
Time: 1 hour 30 minutes
Yields: Serves 4 generously
Maftoul, the Palestinian cousin to couscous, is one of the key players in Palestinian cuisine. It’s the centerpiece of whatever table it arrives at, turning a family meal into a feast. It’s big on flavor, great on looks and wonderfully satisfying to eat.
Chicken
4 chicken legs (or breasts with the wing tips left on, if you prefer), skin on
2 teaspoons olive oil
Salt and black pepper
1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon ground turmeric
2 teaspoons fennel seeds, slightly crushed
Maftoul
3 tablespoons olive oil
2 medium onions, each cut into 8 wedges (3 1/2 cups)
2 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon tomato paste
1/2 teaspoon sugar
2 large carrots, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch-thick slices (21/4 cups)
1/2 butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut into 11/4-inch chunks
1 14-ounce can cooked chickpeas, drained and washed (13/4 cups)
8 large garlic cloves, sliced in half lengthwise
31/4 cups chicken stock
1 2/3 cups maftoul or fregola
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1/4 cup parsley leaves, roughly chopped
1. To make the chicken, preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
2. Place the chicken in a large bowl and add the oil, 1 teaspoon salt and a good grind of black pepper. Toss to coat, then transfer to a four-quart oven-proof dish (or a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper), skin side up. Put the cumin, coriander, cinnamon, turmeric and fennel seeds in a small bowl and combine. Sprinkle one-fourth of the spice mixture over the chicken, then roast the chicken for 45 minutes or until nicely browned and cooked through (and a meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh reads 160 degrees).
3. While the chicken is in the oven, make the maftoul: Put the oil into a large pot with a lid and place over medium-high heat. Add the onions and salt and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring from time to time. Add the tomato paste and sugar and cook for 1 minute. Add the carrots and squash and cook for 3 minutes, stirring a few times, then add the chickpeas, the remaining spice mix, the garlic and stock. Bring to a boil, then decrease the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes, covered, or until the vegetables are just cooked. Strain the vegetables, making sure you reserve the stock. Keep the vegetables warm in a covered bowl. Return the stock to the same pot — you should have about 2 1/2 cups — then add the maftoul and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, then cover and cook for 10 minutes or until the maftoul is just cooked. Turn off the heat and set the maftoul aside for 10 minutes, with the pot still covered. After 10 minutes, fluff the maftoul with a fork and add the vegetables to the pot, along with the lemon juice and half the parsley.
4. Spoon the maftoul into a large, deep serving dish. Top with the chicken, sprinkle with the remaining parsley and serve.
Adapted from “Falastin: A Cookbook” by Sami Tamimi and Tara Wigley.
