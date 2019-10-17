This easy dry rub adds flavor in minutes to barbecued pork. A blend of spices and peanuts rubbed into the meat forms a crust that is a great alternative to a marinade. You don’t have to wait for the meat to absorb the flavors.
The pork can be barbecued or broiled. If you barbecue, heat one section of the grill and place the pork over the unheated section so it cooks indirectly, that is away from the direct heat.
Doctor up a deli potato salad and open a bag of washed, ready-to-eat salad to complete your quick and tasty meal.
Helpful Hints
• Boneless pork chops can be substituted for pork tenderloin.
• A stove top grill can be used instead of an outdoor grill or the broiler.
Countdown
• Preheat grill or broiler.
• Make dry rub.
• Prepare and grill pork.
• Assemble potato salad.
Shopping List
To buy: 1 small container unsalted peanuts, 1 jar ground coriander, 1 jar cayenne pepper, 3/4 pound pork tenderloin, 1 small container plain deli potato salad, 1 bunch celery, 1 container vegetable oil spray, 1 red bell pepper and 1 bunch scallions.
Staples: brown sugar, salt and black peppercorns.
Peanut Rub Barbecued Pork
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
Vegetable oil spray
20 dry roasted, unsalted peanuts (will make 2 tablespoons ground peanuts)
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3/4 pound pork tenderloin
Preheat half a grill or turn on boiler. If using broiler, line a baking tray with foil. Spray with vegetable oil spray.
Chop peanuts in a food processor and add coriander, brown sugar, salt and cayenne pepper. Blend together.
Remove visible fat from pork tenderloin. Butterfly the pork. Cut almost through lengthwise and open it like a book. Rub pork with the spice mixture on both sides, pressing the mixture into the meat. Place on preheated grill away from direct heat for 15 minutes, turning after 7 minutes or place on lined baking tray and broil 6 inches from heat for the same amount of time. Pork is done when a meat thermometer reaches 145 degrees. Carve and serve.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 291 calories (34% from fat), 10.9 g fat (2.1 g saturated, 5.4 g monounsaturated), 108 mg cholesterol, 38.2 g protein, 10.8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 239 mg sodium.
Potato Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
1 cup plain deli potato salad
1 cup red bell pepper cut into cubes
1 cup sliced celery
2 scallions, sliced (about 1/4 cup)
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Place potato salad in a bowl and add the red bell pepper and celery. Toss well. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper to taste if necessary. Sprinkle scallions on top. Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 190 calories (42% from fat), 8.9 g fat (1.5 g saturated, 2.4 g monounsaturated), 85 mg cholesterol, 3.3 g protein, 24.7 g carbohydrates, 3.6 g fiber, 512 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her on Facebook @FoodNewsandViews and Twitter @LGassenheimer, and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.