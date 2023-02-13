Robert Swaim took up beekeeping as a hobby after retiring as a geometry teacher with the Colbert County School System.
The former educator said he’s fascinated by bees and enjoys sharing his knowledge of the craft and the insect with anyone else who shares an interest.
Swaim was first introduced to beekeeping by his son, Jack.
“Since Jack has been big enough to walk, he’s carried a jar to put lightening bugs and all sorts of insects in,” Swaim said. “I mean, his email used to be Jack-the-bug-guy at AOL.”
When Jack Swaim first married, he and his wife moved into her grandfather’s old house, where Jack discovered a treasure trove of beekeeping equipment from suits to honeycomb frames.
“He got his bees, and it was like, hey dad, this is pretty cool,” Robert Swaim said of his son. “Then it got to be, hey dad, I need to move my bees. Can you help me? I need a trailer. Or it was, hey dad, can you come help me pull honey? Then it was, hey dad, you need some hives.”
The Thanksgiving before Swaim retired from Deshler High School, he purchased enough equipment to start two hives. By March, his son, who is on an Alabama Beekeepers Association swarm list, had caught for Swaim his first hive.
A swarm occurs after a queen bee is rejected by the hive, Swaim explains.
“The queen gives off a pheromone that they can smell,” he said. “When the hive gets too crowded, or when the queen gets too old and stops laying eggs, they can’t smell her and they quit feeding her. She loses weight, so now she can fly.”
When the former queen bee leaves the hive, Swaim said usually half to a third of the hive leave with her in search of a new home. Swarms often cluster in a tree or under the eaves of a house, causing problems for homeowners.
“Extermination should be the last resort,” Swaim said. “It’s a lot better if you can save them, but usually after the last of July it’s hard to keep a swarm alive. They don’t have enough resources. They don’t have a comb to live in; they don’t have pollen; they don’t have nectar; they don’t have eggs. It’s a really big deal to keep a small swarm alive through winter.”
Swaim’s other hobby is teaching others how to care for bees and encouraging interested beginners.
As a member of the Northwest Alabama Beekeepers Association, he teaches classes with fellow members on everything from setting up beehives and introducing a new swarm to caring for the bees and extracting honey and wax.
“There’s a lot to learn,” he said, adding that a plethora of that knowledge is readily accessible when an interested newcomer joins a club like the Beekeepers Association.
“There’s an old adage, if you put 12 beekeepers in a room and ask a question, you’ll get 14 answers,” he said with a laugh. “Everybody’s got their own style, but if you can find a mentor, you can call one of us up. You show me what you do, and I’ll tell you what I would do. That sort of thing.”
Since he started with his first two hives, Swaim continues learning about bees.
“They are so amazing,” he said. “Right now, every bee in this hive is a female. In the peak of summer, you’ll have 15,000 to 18,000 bees in a hive, and 90% of those are female worker bees. Ten to 15% may be drones. They are the males. They only have one queen, which is a misnomer because the queen does not rule. The only thing a queen does is lay eggs. Bees are fascinating.”
While Swaim began beekeeping in retirement, he said even someone with a fulltime job can make an easy hobby in caring for a couple of hives, which require very little tending.
Swaim said a beginning beekeeper can start out with a two-level hive, similar to his Langstroth Hives, for about $165.
“One of the big things we have to tell new beekeepers is to leave them alone. Don’t go into the hive too much. Once every 10 days or two weeks is plenty,” he said.
“The biggest threats to the honeybee and the beekeeper are Varroa mites, small hive beetles, and there are some diseases.”
Last February, Swaim said he lost most of his bees to hive beetles, but is now back up to almost two full hives. Last year, studies reported about 40% of honeybee were lost in the United States due to habitat loss and fragmentation, invasive plants, pesticides and other stressors like pests and pathogens.
“A third of what we eat is dependent on bee pollination,” Swaim said.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 80% of all flowering plants, including more than 130 types of fruits and vegetables, require pollination to reproduce.
Aside from the food produced from pollination, Swaim said many of his neighbors support his beekeeping hobby for a sweet jar of honey.
His first year in beekeeping, from March to June, Swaim said he extracted about 28 pounds of honey, leaving each hive with enough food to sustain the colony — about 40 pounds of honey inside each hive.
“A pint is like one-and-a-third pounds, and a quart is little over two-and-a-half pounds. Right now, the current retail price for a pound of honey is right at $10,” he said.
While Swaim doesn’t sell his honey commercially, he said some members in the Northwest Alabama Beekeepers Association do. Like his son, Jack, some are hobbyists with 10 or more hives, but a few members have hundreds of hives.
Swaim said he’s had as many as five hives at one time, but he’s happy maintaining just two and encouraging others to pick up the practice.
