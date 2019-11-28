This is a great way to serve leftover turkey. It’s a one pot meal — a hearty casserole of turkey, mushrooms and pasta with a light touch. The pasta cooks right in the sauce. Serve it in the casserole dish right from the stove. All you need is a tossed salad to complete the meal. Add any leftover vegetables you have on hand to the salad.
You can also use cooked turkey from the deli. Look for a low-sodium roasted turkey breast. Ask for it to be cut in one thick piece. It will be easier to cut into bite-sized pieces.
Helpful Hints
• Any type of reduced-fat cheese can be used.
• Any type of sliced mushrooms can be used.
• Other whole wheat pasta shapes can be used instead of linguine.
Countdown
• Prepare ingredients.
• Make casserole.
• While casserole cooks, assemble salad.
Shopping List:
To buy: 1 carton reduced-fat sour cream, 1 package reduced-fat, shredded, sharp cheddar cheese, 10 ounces cooked turkey beast, 1 jar/can low-sodium pasta sauce, 1 small package whole wheat linguine, 1 small container sliced Portobello mushrooms and 1 bag washed, ready-to-eat green salad.
Staples: olive oil spray, onion, garlic, reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing, salt and black peppercorns.
Turkey Skillet Casserole
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
10 ounces cooked turkey breast, skin removed
Olive oil spray
1 cup chopped onion
2 medium garlic cloves, crushed
3/4 cup low-fat, low-sodium pasta sauce
1 cup water
2 cups sliced Portobello mushrooms
2 ounces whole wheat linguine, broken into 4- to 5-inch pieces
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/4 cup reduced-fat, shredded, sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream
Cut turkey into 1/4- to 1/2-inch pieces. Heat a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add onion and garlic. Saute 3 minutes. Add the turkey, pasta sauce, water, mushrooms and pasta. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir to mix well. Bring to a gentle boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover with a lid and cook, stirring once or twice, until the pasta is cooked, about 15 minutes. Add a little more water if sauce is dry before pasta is cooked. Remove from the heat and sprinkle the cheese on top. Spoon sour cream over cheese.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 454 calories (23% from fat), 11.5 g fat (2.8 g saturated, 3.1 g monounsaturated), 101 mg cholesterol, 52.1 g protein, 40.8 g carbohydrates, 6.5 g fiber, 301 mg sodium.
Tossed Salad
Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer
4 cups washed, ready-to-eat green salad
2 tablespoons reduced-fat oil and vinegar dressing
Place salad in a bowl and toss with dressing.
Yield 2 servings.
Per serving: 27 calories (41% from fat), 1.2 g fat (0.1 g saturated,0.3 g monounsaturated),1 mg cholesterol, 1.2 g protein, 3.8 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.
Linda Gassenheimer is an author of over 30 cookbooks. Her newest is “The 12-Week Diabetes Cookbook.” Find her on Facebook @FoodNewsandViews and Twitter @LGassenheimer, and listen to her podcasts at www.880thebiz.com.
