By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Russell Allen competed in his first “Smoke on the Water” barbecue festival in 2018, and he was immediately hooked on competitive cooking.
Following that first event, he said he registered for 16 other Kansas City Barbecue Society contests all over the South that same year.
Allen has competed in at least that many competitions every year since, travelling to places like Dallas, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, Pensacola, Florida, Montgomery and Demopolis regularly before the COVID pandemic ended some of the longer-running annual KCBS-sanctioned cookoffs.
“If I cooked every one (in the northwest Alabama region, including contests in Tennessee and Mississippi), we could cook in 20 to 25 different contests,” Allen said. “It usually slows down in the summer, but April is always full. Every weekend in April, we’re going somewhere around the state.”
Allen and his girlfriend spent Easter travelling back from Gadsden for the “Smoke on the Falls” contest on April 7. Three weeks before that, he was named reserve champion for placing second overall in the Foley BBQ & Blues Cookoff.
“I came home with almost $2,000 for that comp,” Allen said, adding that the winning payouts almost make up for what he invests in purchasing groceries, equipment and travel expenses for attending all the festivals and competitions.
“It’s a fun hobby, and it’s something to spend money on,” he said with a laugh. “It don’t take no more than playing golf, or filling your boat up every Saturday.
“There are some good pay days to come back at you, and you get to travel. I’ve been to places I never thought I’d have been if it weren’t for competing.”
Allen, who is a Florence city employee, said working 10-hour shifts four days a week affords him the opportunities to travel for extended weekends in south Alabama, or for out-of-state competitions. However, it was after his children graduated high school before he began looking for hobbies to fill his free time.
“Since the kids were four or five — and all the way through high school — I chased them all over the state and around the South playing baseball, football, basketball, softball, travel ball,” he said.
“I’ve got twins that graduated in 2015, and my youngest graduated in 2020. When the twins graduated in ’15, it all just came to a halt. Other than games for the one, that was a breeze just going to games for one sport. I needed to do something.”
Allen said he’d always enjoyed grilling out for friends and family at home. However, he was first introduced to competitive barbecuing by a friend who competed in the first “Smoke on the Water” festivals held in Florence in 2016 and 2017.
Allen tagged along in 2016 to enjoy the festivities, but in 2017, he helped as a part of his friend’s team.
“So, I went down and hung out and thought, yeah, that’s pretty cool,” he said. “Man, I enjoyed that.
“I went back with him in ’17 and actually went on Friday and helped to smoke meat. then went back on Saturday. I thought: ‘Man, I’m going to really do this.’”
Allen bought a larger smoker in 2016 and spent the next couple of years researching the craft by watching YouTube videos and testing recipes he’d find online.
He’d host barbecues for friends, or send them home with spare ribs, chicken and pulled pork, asking only for honest opinions. He did this until he felt ready to compete on his own in 2018.
He said he’s learned a lot since that first event, starting with cutting down his portion sizes.
“There are always six judges, so you turn in six portions each of ribs, chicken and pork,” he said. “I carried eight slabs of ribs, about 40 pieces of chicken and five or six Boston butts. Man, we worked. I watched people in that first competition, and they’re not working as hard. They’re walking around, having a drink and having a good time.
“Fast forward four years: I cook three slabs of ribs, 12 pieces of chicken to turn in six, and two Boston butts.”
No matter where the contest is being held in the country, Allen said he prefers to buy local competition-grade meat from an area Foodland and Midtowne Butcher in north Florence.
He orders flavor additives, seasonings and injections for his meats online, but the secret isn’t in the sauce. Allen said the key to great barbecue is reaching the right temperature and pulling the meat in time to rest before it’s judged.
While the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends cooking poultry to a minimum temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, Allen said he lets chicken thighs smoke until they reach 200 degrees F.
“If you’re cooking whole chicken, stick your thermometer in the breast, and when it reaches about 160 or 165, pull it. A lot of people fuss and worry, but when the breast is 165, the wings and drumsticks are going to be in the 190-range,” he said. “For pork chops and pork loins, it’s 145. Pork spareribs, I cook to 205 degrees.”
He added that there’s a wrapping process he undertakes when cooking ribs.
“At 140 degrees Fahrenheit, the meat will not take on any more smoke,” he said. “That’s when I take the ribs out, put them in butter and brown sugar — or I like to mix up some liquid sauces — wrap them and let them cook to 205 or 210 and they fall off the bone.”
His methods earned him the 2020 World Backyard Chicken Championship title in the KCBS World Invitational contest in Kansas City.
Last year, he won third place overall, and his ribs placed first in the backyard division of the annual ‘Poosa Q Competition in Montgomery.
He’s won handfuls of other prizes over the years for placing in different categories.
It’s not just about bragging rights, learning to cook competition-quality food, or even the prize money that he values most from his favorite hobby. Allen said it’s mostly about the friendships and experiences he’s earned along the way.
“We’re all like family now,” he said. “There are about 10 of us who are really close from this north Alabama region. We call ourselves 256. We get together and compete all over. It’s really a lot of fun.”
