A summer staple of backyard barbecues, music festivals, church potluck suppers and Fourth of July feasts, corn recently made its seasonal debut at local farmers markets.
Whether slathered with butter, mixed with cream, boiled with seafood, served with tomatoes and peas or eaten straight from the field, corn (both on and off the cob) takes on a range of flavors, appealing to a wide scope of eaters.
Here is a guide to navigate the selecting, storing and cooking of corn.
Selecting: Look for green husks, pale-colored soft and moist silk and kernels in tightly packed rows. Avoid corn with dark-colored silk or discolored husks.
Popular varieties at the local farmers markets in Decatur, Hartselle, Athens and Moulton include peaches and cream, silver king and silver queen.
Storing: Keep in husks in the refrigerator. Do not wash before storing. Shelf life is four to six days. If already husked, place in plastic bag in the refrigerator. Eat as soon as possible.
Steaming: Trim the stem ends off shucked corn. Stand ears in a tall pot with 1 inch of water. Cover the pot and steam for 12 minutes.
Boiling: Remove husks and silks from corn. Drop ears into boiling water. Boil 8 to 10 minutes.
Grilling: Turn back the inner shucks and remove the silk. Sprinkle each ear with 2 tablespoons of water and seasonings such as salt, pepper, butter or herbs. Replace shucks and tie them shut. Place ears on a hot grill for 20 to 30 minutes, and turn the ears often. Or wrap shucked corn sprinkled with 2 tablespoons of water and seasonings in heavy-duty aluminum foil. Twist the ends of the foil. Cook, turning once, about 10 to 15 minutes.
Roasting: Preheat oven to 475. Remove outer layer of husk and turn down the inner layer. Remove silks and dip corn, husk and all, in water. Drain. Pull husk back around ear and place on rack in the oven for 20-25 minutes, turning frequently.
Microwaving: Place shucked corn in the microwave and microwave on high, 2 minutes for each ear. Turn the ears halfway through cooking. Remove shucks and silk after corn has cooled.
Along with free samples of corn salad, the market on First Avenue Southeast in Decatur will host a cornbread contest. Judges will rate the entries based on originality, taste and presentation. To enter the contest, bring cornbread offerings to the market Saturday by 10 a.m. Each entry costs $10, with proceeds benefiting the farmers market. Judging will start at 12:30 p.m.
Last year’s entries featured cornbread muffins, cornbread with butter, cornbread with black beans and cornbread with jalapenos.
For those who leave the market with ears of corn in hand, try these recipes at home.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes with Corn and Saffron
4½ teaspoons olive oil
¾ cup chopped onion
1 cup fresh corn kernels
3 garlic cloves, minced
¾ cup whipping cream
2 tablespoons butter
¼ teaspoon saffron threads (optional)
1¾ pounds russet potatoes, peeled, cut into 1-inch pieces
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat olive oil in a heavy medium skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and sauté for 3 minutes. Add the corn and garlic. Sauté over medium heat for 5 minutes or until the onion is golden brown and the corn is tender. Add the cream, butter and saffron. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat. Let stand, covered, for 20 minutes. Cook the potatoes in boiling salted water to cover in a large pot for 20 minutes or until tender. Drain well. Mash the potatoes in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the corn mixture. Season with salt and pepper.
Betty Sims of Decatur, "Southern Scrumptious Entertains"
Elotés (Grilled Mexican Street Corn)
Grilled sweet corn
Butter
Kosher salt
Mexican Cotija cheese or Parmesan
Tajin seasoning
Mayonnaise (optional)
To grill the corn, heat a charcoal or gas grill. While the grill is heating, boil the corn for 10-15 minutes. Remove from the water and pat dry. Lightly coat corn with vegetable oil. Apply oil also to the grill grates using a paper towel and tongs to prevent sticking. Grill corn until charred. Season grilled sweet corn with butter, salt, cheese and Tajin. For an even tangier taste, smear mayonnaise on the ear before adding the butter, salt, cheese and Tajin.
Alabama Farmers Federation
Corn on the Cob over a Campfire
4 ears of corn
Butter or margarine
Salt and pepper
Remove husks from corn. Spread corn generously with butter or margarine and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Wrap each ear in foil, sealing and twisting foil around ends. Place on grill over hot coals (or on a rack over the fire) for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender, turning often.
Kampgrounds of America
Creamed Corn with Cheese
2 slices chopped bacon
3 medium ears of fresh corn
3 tablespoons water
2 tablespoons finely chopped onion
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ of a 3 ounce package cream cheese, cubed
1 tablespoon milk or cream
In a medium saucepan, cook bacon until crisp. Remove bacon, reserving 1 tablespoon of the drippings in the pan. Drain the bacon and set aside. Cut corn from cobs, leaving a bit of the kernel on the cob. Do not scrape the cob. Add the corn, water, onion and pepper to the pan. Bring just to boiling. Reduce heat. Cover and simmer 5 to 7 minutes or until corn is crisp and tender. Add the cream cheese to the undrained corn mixture in the pan. Stir over low heat until melted. If necessary, stir in the milk or cream to get the desired consistency. Sprinkle with bacon.
America’s Heartland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.