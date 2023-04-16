Joya Langham, Makiya Padgett and Mary Dahl, culinary students at the University of North Alabama, listed determination, patience and collaboration as key ingredients needed to pull off the annual UNAfied fine dining experience benefiting the Jeffrey Charles Eubanks Endowment Fund.
The three students joined four other juniors and seniors in the UNA program to curate and perfect a four-course menu for the event that is co-hosted by the Culinary Arts Department and the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa.
Langham said she and Padgett pitched their idea for an entrée featuring a lambchop and seared halibut, which made the final menu.
“It’s like an upscale surf and turf dish,” Langham said.
The seven culinary students spent last Wednesday perfecting their main course, which also features a lemon sauce and pineapple slaw for the fish, red wine demi-glaze and fired brussels sprouts atop the lamb, and a side of scalloped potatoes with parsnip puree.
The menu has come together slowly over the semester as students test and taste the suggestions that they made during menu planning.
“At the start, everyone had their own ideas — we each basically had three to five ideas for an appetizer, three to five for an entrée, and three to five ideas for a dessert. Then we all voted to narrow down the selections,” Dahl said.
She said the students meet on Wednesdays in the culinary lab to try their recipes and adjust for ingredients that don’t work as well in practice as they do in theory.
“One of my original ideas was a black sesame angel food cake with a cherry compote,” she said. “We all liked the idea, but we felt the black sesame was too overpowering.”
The students said nailing the dessert has proven to be their toughest challenge with this year’s dinner.
“The dessert really is the hardest part,” Langham said. “Not only do you have to try and taste, but you also have to work on how to plate it. It’s all about presentation because you eat with your eyes first.”
Langham, a native of Collinston, Louisiana, said she was first inspired to cook by her late grandmother, Willie Mae Cotter.
“We used to cook a lot when I was growing up, and when she passed away, being in the kitchen made me feel closer to her,” she said.
Langham moved to the Shoals area when she was 16, but her experience in the kitchen began when she was about five years old.
“Cooking at home, we always smothered everything, but once I got here, I’ve learned a lot about eating healthier and promoting better eating choices,” she said.
She added her experience at UNA, and the experience she had in working under a chef in Louisiana for a short time, has taught her ways to enhance flavor in food without adding heavy gravies and cheeses.
“It’s also given me the insight into how a kitchen actually operates and what all goes into being a head chef,” she said.
Padgett said she started cooking at a young age too.
Growing up in Birmingham, she said no one in her family had ever cooked professionally, but she got an opportunity to take some baking classes in middle school. While she still has a strong passion for baking cakes and sweet pastries, she said her time at UNA has helped her strengthen her skills on the savory side of cooking as well.
“I really hope to own my own café or bakery one day,” Padgett said. “Now I know how to tie in the savory, too. I don’t really see many places where they do both, and I would kind of like to do that.”
Chef Einar Gudmundsson, an assistant professor in the Culinary Arts Program, said the UNAfied Dinner is a culminating event for juniors and seniors to showcase the talents and techniques they pick up in the program.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for the students to demonstrate their culinary prowess in a real-life scenario,” Gudmundsson said.
He said the project teaches the students how to plan cost-efficient menus, and prepares them for managerial positions in commercial kitchens by giving them the opportunity to plan and execute the event from start to finish.
On the night of the event, the students will work alongside staff in the kitchens at the Shoals four-star hotel.
“I am grateful for the partnership with the Marriott Shoals and their understanding of how important our culinary and hospitality programs are, and how they positively impact our community and overall culture of service here in Florence,” Gudmundsson said.
Many of the participating students like Dahl have already secured entry-level jobs at local restaurants as they prepare for their careers.
“I’m currently working in back of house at Odette in downtown Florence under Executive Chef Josh Quick,” Dahl said. “He really took me on my word and the fact that I was in this program. I had no job experience when I came on, but he’s helped me grow in so many ways.”
While the aspiring senior hopes to earn other internships under executive chefs in the area, she said she’s grateful for the foundation that’s been laid for her as a UNA culinary student.
“This program teaches you the basics, but you have to have your own creativity,” she said. “You also have to believe in yourself, and you have to step outside of your comfort zone.
“Research and see what’s out there. Look at James Beard award winners; see different culinary competitions; and look at local restaurants. Find inspiration wherever you go.”
Dahl moved to the Shoals from Huntsville, and though she looked into other culinary institutions, she set her sights on UNA because it was the only four-year culinary program in the region that also offered a traditional campus experience.
“Chef (Johnson Ogun, director of the UNA Culinary Arts Program) gave me a personal tour when I first came to UNA before I even applied,” she said. “He’s always been so supportive and encouraging, too. He’s always preached that we’re basically one little community and family.”
