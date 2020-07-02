Relax and quench your thirst with a tall glass of delicious Watermelon Agua Fresca. This simple-to-make and refreshing beverage is great during the peak of summer or all year.
Watermelon Agua Fresca (Fresh Watermelon Water)
Time 1 hour
Makes 2 quarts
For watermelon base
One-half medium-sized seedless watermelon
2 cups cold water
Directions
Scoop flesh from the watermelon being careful to avoid scooping out any of the white rind.
In batches, combine flesh of melon and water into a blender and puree until the mixture is smooth.
Chill until needed.
Optional: Strain melon base through a fine mesh to remove fibers from any small seeds that were in the melon.
For simple syrup
1 cup sugar
1 cup water
Directions
Combine sugar and water and place over medium heat, stirring occasionally until sugar has completely dissolved.
Once the sugar has dissolved, remove from heat and set aside until cool.
Assembly
Sweeten the watermelon base to suit your taste by slowly adding various amounts of simple syrup.
Once you are satisfied with the sweetness level, chill until ready to serve.
