Food-MilkStreet- Moroccan Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken

Moroccan-Inspired Roasted Spiced Chicken. [Milk Street via AP]

 HONSX

In Morocco, grilled chicken comes slathered in a rich butter mixture and seasoned with cilantro, parsley, paprika, cayenne and cumin. It then cooks over glowing coals. The sizzling mixture of spice and smoke is intoxicating, and it inspired this recipe from the cooks at Christopher Kimball's Milk Street. In their adaptation, they slash bone-in chicken leg quarters deeply to the bone, which speeds cooking and creates more surface area for seasoning. Their simplified spice-and-herb infused butter includes garlic, cumin, cayenne and smoked paprika. Though the paprika is a Spanish spice, it lends color along with a flavor evocative of outdoor grilling.

