Wild rice is nuttier, firmer and murkier-tasting than white or brown rice — perfect for game, especially turkey. And what better way to serve wild rice with turkey than as a dressing?
However, that’s not the only way for this wonder food to contribute to your Thanksgiving meal.
Wild Rice Risotto
Ingredients
4 cups hot chicken broth
½ cup uncooked wild rice, rinsed
2 tablespoons butter or olive oil
½ cup finely chopped onion
1 cup Italian arborio rice
Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Grated Parmesan cheese
Preparation
Bring 2 cups of the broth to a boil in a saucepan, add the wild rice, cover tightly and allow to cook until the rice is tender and nearly all the liquid has been absorbed.
While the wild rice is cooking, heat the butter or oil in a large, heavy saucepan. Add the onion and cook slowly until tender but not brown. Add the arborio rice and stir well.
Begin adding the remaining broth, half a cup at a time, stirring constantly and adding more stock as each portion is absorbed by the rice. After 20 to 25 minutes, all the broth should have been added and the rice should be just tender. Remove from heat.
When the wild rice has finished cooking, fold it in along with any liquid remaining in the pan. Gently reheat the risotto if necessary, season to taste and serve by topping with Parmesan cheese.
