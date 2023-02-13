Robert and Janice Turner, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal in December, agree their secret to a lifetime of love is in putting God first and maintaining a strong will to serve and honor one another.
“When you talk about 50 years of marriage, that’s the key,” Janice said. “It’s a will to submit to one another. First to God, then to one another.”
Robert, who founded New Birth Ministries Church in Florence, said it was his calling to ministry that helped him realize his willingness to commit to something higher than himself would also help him build a stronger relationship with his wife.
“I try to get people to understand, God will have you do something that you really don’t want to do. That calling isn’t about what’s convenient and pleasing to you. It’s all about pleasing Him,” Robert said.
In his years of counseling other couples, Robert said he’s often met with shocked faces when he tells them that love is not enough to carry them through to a successful marriage.
“People who love one another get divorced every day,” he said.
Robert and Janice first met when they were students at Burrell-Slater High School in Florence.
Janice said she was a sophomore when she first asked a friend to pass along a note to Robert, who was a grade above her. At the time, Robert needed another friend to point Janice out, because he didn’t know who she was.
“He pointed her out, and she had on some jeans. The rest is history,” he said with a laugh.
The pair continued to date after their high school was closed for integration in 1969. When presented with the decision to attend his senior year at Coffee High School or Bradshaw High, Robert chose to move to Arlington, Virginia, where he worked for an uncle who owned a seafood restaurant.
On a return visit to Florence in December 1972, Robert married Janice in his aunt’s dining room, and the couple started their life in Arlington, Virginia, with a newborn son.
“When I left Florence, I never planned on moving back here,” Robert said.
He found a job working in Arlington County government, and Janice worked in accounts payable for area McDonald’s franchises. When Robert found the ministry, his mother asked him about heading a Mother’s Day program at her church in Florence.
He agreed, but shortly after, Robert said he got the tugging feeling he needed to return to the Shoals for good to start a new church.
“He began to deal with me about coming back to Florence, and I had no desire to do that,” Robert said, adding that he had invested 17 years in his job in Arlington and was only three years away from qualifying for early retirement.
A seven-day mission trip to Nigeria changed his perspective, and though Robert said the decision was challenging, he said he hasn’t regretted it for a day.
Robert took that willingness to serve God and decided to put the same practice into his marriage.
“Love is measured in sacrifice,” he said. “When you say that you love someone, most of the time you are saying that you love what they do for you. Your love is self-centered. Your love is not what you can do for them.
“Love is a willingness to sacrifice. For God so loved the world that he gave his son. If I’m unwilling to sacrifice for my wife, then I don’t love her.”
Janice added that forgiveness played another great part in the longevity of the relationship with her husband.
“If you harbor bitterness, it’s just not going to work,” she said.
“A lot of people think that in order to forgive, you have to feel it,” Robert added. “You don’t have to feel it. Forgiveness is an act of your will. If you will it, the feelings will come later.”
Both Robert and Janice agree it’s taken a lot of hard work to stay on the right path with one another. The lessons they learned to apply to their marriage weren’t born overnight.
When they first made the decision to move back to their hometown, Robert said he was faced with the challenge of honoring his mother without allowing her opinions to influence his home life.
“I had to learn that my number one priority when I got married was my wife,” he said. “When Momma learned not to try to dictate how I run my house, we were fine. We get along good as long as she doesn’t tell me to tell my wife what to do. Remember in Genesis, Adam and Ever were good until a third party showed up.”
