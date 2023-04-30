By Chelsea Retherford
Neal Jeter and George Walker, two of the last remaining charter members of the Shoals Model Railroaders club in Tuscumbia, say they helped form the club because of a lifetime interest in model trains.
Their love for the hobby isn’t the only thing keeping them active in the group. They each also enjoy sharing their craft with other passionate builders.
“We actually started in 1992 because people were interested in model railroading, and you know, we wanted to know if there were other people in the area with similar interests,” Jeter said.
Although it’s been a challenge to continue to recruit new members, it hasn’t been impossible. Jeter said renewed interest in model railroading usually peaks with club exposure, like the annual open house held in conjunction with the Helen Keller Festival in June.
For Jeter, his love for model trains tracks back to the 1950s.
“When I was growing up, people had their trains around their Christmas tree at Christmas time. It was kind of a popular hobby then,” he said. “My parents had the same thing, so I got interested in it as a young child and I never lost interest.
“I said I’d probably have tracks all the way around my walls in my bedroom and at the end of my bed. I just like running trains and playing with them.”
He turned away from the hobby in college and through medical school, but when Jeter returned to the Shoals, he started building again. He maintains a personal layout in his home basement.
Jeter currently serves as the vice president for Shoals Model Railroaders.
Walker has a similar story, but he didn’t start building until later in life.
“My grandfather was an engineer on the railroad, and my dad was actually a model railroader. I think I got my first Lionel train set one year for Christmas so he’d have something to play with,” Walker said with a laugh.
“I really got interested in HO scale and model railroading when I was in college,” he said. “That was in the mid-’60s, and I’ve been at it ever since.”
The HO scale ratio, which compared to life-size trains is 1:87, is the most popular among users and manufacturers in the U.S., likely because the small size is convenient to display but not so small that the model trains are lacking vivid details.
According to the Shoals club’s history, Bob Brooks officially initiated the club in the early 1990s and he’s responsible for selecting the HO scale, which has been used in the club’s past and current layout designs as they’ve changed clubhouse locations a few times over the years.
Now stationed in the historic Tuscumbia Depot complex, Jeter and Walker said the current layout is the largest the club has ever built.
The layout features many HO scale buildings and industries to help represent railyards from Memphis to Chattanooga, Tennessee, including tracks laid through Muscle Shoals, Tuscumbia, Sheffield, Cherokee and Decatur.
While many of those buildings were built from manufactured kits that each member of the club customized, some were built from scratch to better represent the Shoals.
“Lewis (vonHerrmann) built the model of Ivy Green. That didn’t come from a kit,” Jeter said. “He actually had some things 3-D printed specifically for it, and he did the same thing for our model of the Tuscumbia Depot. He put a lot of work into that, and to me, those are two highlights of the layout because they’re historically accurate.”
Walker and vonHerrmann, who serves as the club librarian, said the historical research is another reason they enjoy modeling as a pastime.
Jeter agreed, noting he’s also picked up some carpentry and electrical skills since diving into the hobby.
“It’s also like artwork because of the scenery aspect of the layouts. We assemble the pieces, paint them and weather them. I’ve built model airplanes and things like that when I was young as well, and that helps in assembling these kits,” Jeter said.
He said the club is constantly adding new details around the tracks.
“They say a layout is never finished,” Walker said.
“Yeah, even if you think that it may be complete, it’s not,” Jeter agreed. “There are always different projects you can do, and different things you can do. We upgrade or change out structures and change the track.”
One of the most recent projects saw art students from the University of North Alabama recruited to enhance the backdrop for a section of track representing Memphis and Chattanooga.
VonHerrmann said he came up with the idea for the project about a year ago.
“I started looking at other layouts and saw a number had scenery behind the rail,” he said.
Before the art project was completed, the backdrops for the model track displayed a simple blue sky with painted clouds.
The Shoals Model Railroaders commissioned two UNA students, Coven Dickey and Ryan Walters, to complete the detailed cityscapes that were installed at the clubhouse on April 14.
“The students get class credit for the project, and it looks great for our layout,” vonHerrmann said. “This is a benefit for us and for UNA.”
