By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
When Ashton Goodloe was seriously injured during football practice the summer before his freshman year, he learned an invaluable lesson about perseverance.
Rather than letting the incident hold him back, he not only found the courage to get back on the field, but he also found a way to make the most of his high school career.
This May, the Central High School student is expected to graduate third in his class with 32 hours of college credits through dual enrollment at the University of North Alabama, and a strong résumé boasting four years of community service and student engagement.
“Time management is something that’s been drilled into our brains every year since we got into high school,” Goodloe said. “I struggled with it some in freshman year, of course, but it is important. I’ve really focused on that throughout high school, especially when the college classes started.”
He said hard work, a great support system and learning effective time management skills have all played a part in helping him reach his goals.
Goodloe is a longtime member of Peers for Life, a social club that has offered volunteer opportunities with the Special Olympics program, at local animal shelters, and other community service projects.
He has been inducted into the National Honors Society; was selected to represent his school for Boys State at Troy University; and he is currently serving as the vice president of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) at Central High.
“I thought it would be kind of boring if I wasn’t involved, I guess,” Goodloe said. “I’ve always been the type to stay involved in something, even if it was just football. Different opportunities arise as you go through high school, and I guess I just tried to take advantage of all of those.”
Things would change drastically for Goodloe after he fell and broke both knees during summer training ahead of his freshman season.
Though he was rushed to Children’s of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham for emergency surgery, the injuries left him unable to walk, or even bend his legs, for months as he healed from the incident.
“I don’t think any of us realize how an injury like that can change and make you appreciate something as little as walking,” he said. “I mean, my life changed in a day. I had to learn how to get in and out of bed, and even using the bathroom was a huge challenge. It was all different.”
Goodloe studied at home for the first half of his freshman year, and wasted no time in pursuit of his passion for football.
“I was a little worried. I think the coaches were too, so I didn’t really start playing again until my junior year,” he said. “It did take a lot of hard work.
“When you put so much time and effort into something, don’t let one inconvenience — whether that be minor or some great inconvenience — keep you from doing something you love. Don’t let that one thing make you scared.”
The high school senior said the experience taught him all he needed to know about his own determination, and even inspired his potential career path in physical therapy.
He plans to continue his enrollment at UNA to earn a bachelor’s in science degree. After UNA, he hopes to attend medical school at the University of Alabama at Birmingham to become a physician’s assistant.
“Definitely, my story and the situation helped me make this decision,” Goodloe said. “I thank God. I wouldn’t be here without the guidance of the people around me — my Mom and all the teachers I’ve had at Central.
“I think this is by far one of the best schools in the county. I’ve been here since pre-K. Everybody here knows everybody, and they’ve all been extremely supportive and helpful.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
