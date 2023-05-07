Bev Cheney and Jimi Johnson stumbled into one another about 10 years ago as they were each picking up a new hobby. The two strangers from Florence and Huntsville had signed up for a class to learn to play the third oldest string instrument in the world — the hammered dulcimer.
Cheney said she was first introduced to the instrument while she and her husband were attending courses at the John C. Campbell Folk School in Brasstown, North Carolina.
“It is just a beautiful sound. I fell in love with it, and I knew instantly that I wanted to learn to play,” Cheney said.
Not to be confused with the mountain dulcimer — or even a lap dulcimer, which features four pluckable strings — the hammered dulcimer typically sits on a stand and includes two mallets that players use to hammer tunes out on multiple strings across its trapezoidal soundboard.
“It’s like the precursor to the piano,” Cheney explained.
Johnson said the piano slowly replaced the hammered dulcimer in popularity in the U.S. following the Civil War.
“The hammered dulcimer dates back 4,000 years,” Johnson said. “It was brought over to the U.S. from the Middle East in the late or mid-1600s. Now you can find variations of the hammered dulcimer all over the world.”
Unlike Johnson, who grew up in a family band that specialized in folk instruments, Cheney’s musical background was confined to a few piano lessons she’d taken as a young girl.
“Jimi plays every instrument known to man, especially those old-time instruments. She’s given me a wealth of information on the instrument and the music,” Cheney said.
While Johnson may not actually be an expert on every musical instrument known to man, she’d had years of experience playing the mountain dulcimer, and had recently purchased her first hammered dulcimer when she registered for the workshop in Guntersville, where she met Cheney.
Cheney retired as the director of the Career Services Center at the University of North Alabama in 2014. That year, she and her husband moved to Huntsville, but the two didn’t meet until that first dulcimer class.
Cheney is a self-taught player, though she said she depended on workshops and classes like the one held in Guntersville to learn to play properly.
“There is no one locally that we could identify teaching dulcimer,” she said. “John Campbell Folk School holds workshops, and we’ve been to Memphis and various other places for courses. It’s a fun instrument, and it is an instrument anyone can learn.”
As Cheney and Johnson perfected their talents on the hammered dulcimer, they decided to form the duo “Two Hammers and a Pick.” They continue playing festivals and events like the upcoming Celtic Fest in Tuscumbia on May 12-13.
The pair said they play a range of American Folk songs and some Celtic and Gaelic tunes, depending on the venue and the event they’ve booked. Cheney said Johnson arranges most of their songs and adaptations.
“I’m a big history buff, and I have a particular interest in musical history,” Johnson said, adding that she relies on extensive research to inform her arrangements.
“Once we figure out the venue, we look through our own music to see if we have any songs in our repertoire that fit the event,” she said. “I do a lot of investigating online and I read lots of books. You have to be careful about what you find on the internet. Sometimes what you find isn’t quite correct, but I just keep digging to find answers.”
She and Cheney enjoy sharing the stories behind the songs they perform.
“Some have incredible stories about why they were written, and others are poems that are fit to old pieces of music from people of that particular country,” she said.
Johnson said they will perform a version of the 1971 hit “Morning Has Broken” by Cat Stevens.
“It’s originally an old Gaelic song,” Johnson said, explaining that the song with roots in Ireland became a church hymn after the lyrics to a Gaelic poem were added in 1931.
“It was only really sung in Ireland until Cat Stevens sang a version in English and made it popular in the 1970s,” she said.
She and Cheney enjoy sharing fun facts like these almost as much as they love passing on an interest in the hammered dulcimer and other instruments lost to younger generations.
“We enjoy involving children and even the parents,” Cheney said. “We bring a sack full of rhythm instruments, and they can play along with us. They seem to really enjoy it, especially the children. We want them to develop a love for this type of music.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
