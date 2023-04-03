By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Meagan Connors says it was serendipity that brought her to the Shoals to start recording her own music.
At 25, the girl from Memphis, Tenessee, recently dropped her third single, “Knives.” The song follows releases of “Pretty Money” and “Dangerous.”
All three songs were recorded at FAME Studios, where Connors had interned for a summer in 2017, and where she was introduced to her writing team — Noah Shell, Brad Kuhn and FAME Studio Manager and Head Engineer Spencer Coats.
“You know fate happens in life, and later you’re like, whoa,” Connors said. “I grew up in Memphis, but my whole life, my parents had a house on the water in Cherokee. So, I grew up coming to the area, but never really knew about it.”
Connors said she’s the only musician in her family, but according to her mother, she could sing before she could talk. Not realizing her home away from home was so deeply rooted in music, she opted for college in New Orleans.
During her time in The Big Easy, she and her parents discovered the documentary “Muscle Shoals.” That same year, Connors’ parents celebrated their wedding anniversary in Cancun, Mexico, and on the trip home ran into a writing instructor at the University of North Alabama.
“They were standing in the customs line and talking with the lady next to them. Her name was Tammy Winner,” Connors said. “I’ve never met her, but she helped me make the connection at FAME, and then I made those connections with Noah and Spencer. It was all crazy, but it felt like fate.”
Connors had started writing music around the age of 14, but she calls herself a realist.
“I knew I wanted to make money doing music, but I thought maybe I’d have a real job,” she said. “I tried to find all these roundabout ways to get into the music industry without just being creative myself. I always found myself in these jobs thinking I don’t want to do this. I want to write songs.”
Following her internship at FAME, she also worked for a music publishing company in Nashville, Tennessee.
Now, Connors has her own weekly radio show on My 101.5 (WMXV-FM), where she can showcase her talent and promote other up-and-coming artists.
“We’re trying to provide more spaces for artists around here and encourage the public to support local, because there are a lot of really talented people in this area. I’m really excited about what’s going on, and I want other people to be excited too,” she said.
Conners said she loves performing as much as she does writing.
“What I really love is full band shows where I get to jump around and dance and sing and perform,” she said. “When I perform with the band, it’s like bass, drums, guitar, and then I have tracks and I do vocals. I like getting the crowd in on the fun, too.”
While she leaves most of the instrumental work to other recording artists, Connors said she often plays piano as she composes new songs and strings together lyrics.
In 2019, she started a project that would lead to her writing and recording five songs, the first of which is her most recent release.
While “Knives” came together after she met her creative team, she said the song was inspired by events that happened to her while she was in Boston, Massachusetts, for a five-week high school program in 2017.
“It’s been a long time coming,” she said. “I met this guy, and I only knew him for like two seconds, but this man told me he had terminal cancer. He told me his dad was a movie producer, and that he was going to school in Germany. You just meet somebody, and you have no clue, so you don’t notice the inconsistencies at first. Then you’re like, wait, this isn’t adding up.”
The hook of the song, “Who do you think you are, spinning lies and throwing knives at my heart,” recounts the emotion that creeps up when Connors thinks about the encounter.
“The situation really made me question myself — how did I not see that and why did I trust him,” Connors said. “I cried thinking he was going to die, and it was all fake. That was the first guy that I kind of dated, but none of it was real. It really skewed my trust.”
After writing “Knives,” four other songs followed as part of the same project. Connors said she chose to release them each as singles as she develops her brand and builds audience engagement.
Connors said each of the five songs helped her find her voice and unique style, but it all started with “Knives,” and follows her journey as she grew from the situation.
“With my music, I want people to feel empowered. For me, this song came from a place of hurt,” she said. “I think the way people treat you is a reflection of them, not you.
“I’m very grateful to get to share my music with people. I hope to eventually tour all over the world and share my experiences with people through music.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
