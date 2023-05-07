By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Florence High School students like ninth grader Jaliyah Ricks are discovering their voices through singing and songwriting after signing up for an elective with instructor Lisa Silver this year.
Ricks is one of 11 students working on a project to perform at the upcoming Arts Alive festival in Florence (May 20-21).
“I’ve never performed, but I’ve always liked singing,” Ricks said. “I’ve never really thought about writing before I got to this class. I guess I’ve learned how to express my feelings and thoughts through writing.”
She is currently working on two songs in class but expects to perform her song titled “Figments” at the festival.
Like most students in the class, she said she’s both a little nervous and excited about performing to a crowd.
She and fellow student, Thel Tucker, an 11th grader at Florence High, said they’ve learned that performing gets easier after they’ve gotten their feet wet a few times.
Tucker’s first performance was for a Florence Academy of Fine Arts showcase in front of about 60 or so of the students’ peers and teachers.
“That was probably the biggest formative experience for me,” she said. “It was scary until I got up there, then I realized, like, ‘Whoa, I can’t actually make eye contact because of how bright the lights are.’”
Silver said she guesses most of her students didn’t realize they were signing up to perform when they initially registered for her class, but she said she’s watched each of them grow more confident with each project.
“One of the fun things for me in this class is to see everyone discovering their voice,” she said. “Several students in this class have said, ‘Oh, I can’t sing at all.’ I said, O.K. well, let me hear you. It turns out, they can sing really well. They are surprised. I’m surprised. It’s been really fun to see what’s developing from that.”
Silver’s classroom is full of students in grades nine through 12 with varying musical backgrounds and talents.
While Tucker and Ricks came on board with no stage experience and almost no musical training, students like Jack Cho and Lyanah Bailey started the course after years of performing with the high school band or chorus.
“I was in orchestra and had been doing it since the sixth grade, and then in ninth grade I joined band,” said Cho, who added that he’d initially hoped to take a course called music production. When the class was too full to join, he opted for the songwriting class instead.
Cho said he has no regrets. Having never written a song before, now he said he’s written “plenty.”
“It’s been pretty cool,” he said. “I feel more confident because I sing the songs that I write. If I was a tree, I’d say I’ve probably grown a lot.”
Cho is currently partnering with Tucker on a song they’ve named “Dinosaur Senior” in homage to one of the co-writers’ favorite bands, Dinosaur Junior.
The two students said they draw a lot of inspiration from their favorite Rock artists like Elliott Smith, Alex G, and the band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard.
Though Cho and Tucker are collaborating on songs together, they each said they will likely perform separately at Arts Alive. Cho has plans to perform his song “Worm Jam,” which has vibes similar to songs by his favorite band, King Gizzard.
Tucker said she will either perform one of her own originals, or something she also co-wrote with another classmate, sophomore Radford Scott.
“I’m not very good at guitar yet,” Tucker said. “I’ve always really liked writing, but I took a guitar class last year. It made the chords and notes make sense, but I still can’t read music very well.”
Tucker said she signed up for the class to get a better grip on her musical talents and learning.
Scott also plans to perform a song he is co-writing with Bailey called “Decorate My Soul.”
“The thing I’m hoping they learn is that even if you contribute one line, that can shape the whole song,” Silver said. “Even a couple of words can take it in another direction. You may think your contribution is small, but it’s not. You never know what’s going to lead to what.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
