Troop leader Tiffany Lovell said she was only a part of a Girl Scout troop for one year as a young girl, but she’s grateful her daughter, Elly, joined Troop 20091.
“It’s a completely different experience for her,” she said. “She’s having a lot of fun and getting the opportunity to interact with other girls all over the state. It’s been really good for her. It gets her out of her shell.”
She said her daughter joined about six years ago as a Daisy.
“We went up to visit our family the year before, and all three of her cousins had just come home from Girl Scout camp. We registered her because she really wanted to go to camp,” Tiffany Lovell said.
Elly Lovell has since made new friends. She’s enjoyed earning badges and making memories with fellow members. Some of her favorite camp activities have included canoeing and archery.
Elly, now a Girl Scout Junior, is one of the oldest members of the troop alongside co-leader Amanda Bennett’s daughter.
“My mom was a Girl Scout, so I was just really following in her footsteps,” Bella Bennett said. “It’s cool because you get to help and kind of be a role model to the younger girls in the troop. We all get to do things together, and we learn how to work as a group.”
She said other activities, like the annual Girl Scout cookie sales, have taught her a little about money management and communication.
“We went to Sam’s Club a couple of Saturdays ago and sold 259 boxes,” she said at a troop meeting on Wednesday. “We’ve learned a little about promoting things and managing money, because we have to figure out what we’re going to do, and we have to make sure we can do it with everybody.”
Tiffany Lovell said profits from sales each year go towards camp upkeep and help fund programs and activities through a regional council. The profits earned by her troop will fund badges and activities in the next year, as well as fund an end-of-year activity.
She said the troop plans to visit Spring Valley Beach, an amusement park in Blountsville, with the money earned this year.
“We did Killen Time minigolf last year, and we did Build-a-Bear one year,” she said. “We couldn’t do a lot during COVID. This is our first big, everyone-get-together-and-go-somewhere sort of thing.”
Alison Parker, whose two daughters joined Troop 20091, said she loves seeing her girls blossom with the rest of their troop.
“My mother was a Girl Scout,” Parker said. “She did it all through high school, but she said she never could find a troop for me. I wanted my girls to do it because I saw how much she loved it.”
Parker’s oldest daughter, Bella Howell, now a Junior, said she formed close friendships with like-minded girls when she joined as a Daisy.
“I just love how chill and non-judgmental our troop is. They are very supportive and kind,” she said.
Tina Lovell agreed, adding that Girl Scouts has provided a safe space for her own daughter to be herself.
“Girl Scouts gives young girls a place where they don’t have to worry about peer pressure or bullying,” she said. “They can do what they want to do and be who they want to be. It’s helped all these girls become their own person.”
