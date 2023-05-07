Grace Marcey, a ceramics major at the University of North Alabama, has found her niche in throwing pottery.
“For me, it’s the functionality aspect that draws me to pottery,” Marcey said. “I really love the idea that the things I create have a purpose rather than something that sits on a shelf is only made to be admired. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but I love the thought of people finding uses for the pieces that I make.”
Marcey said she was encouraged to pursue her passion as a high school student at Grissom High in Huntsville.
“I had a really incredible teacher, Chad Johnson, who really inspired and encouraged me to continue on with ceramics,” she said. “I had a couple of friends who were a year above me, who already went to UNA, so I decided to come and tour the studio here and check it out. I eventually decided to give it a shot, and I absolutely love it.”
As a UNA student preparing to enter her senior year next semester, Marcey said she’s been able to experiment with different techniques, like painting with clay slips or colorized “liquid clay,” and etching designs into her work.
She said working in the expansive studio at UNA has allowed her to freely experiment as much as she needs to in order to grow as an artist.
A favorite piece she’s made in class sits among dozens of her other creations in the studio.
“That teapot has underglaze on its surface, and I’ve found I really enjoy working with underglaze,” she said of the piece. “I’ve mostly just put it on the backburner for a little bit because the clay body that we use fires too hot for it to really shine. Over the summer, I’m planning to look into some new clay bodies that fire at a lower temperature so I can really start to refine the colors that I want.”
In her early ceramics classes, Marcey said she was asked to research other artists for inspiration. That’s how she found potter Lorna Meaden, who is based in Durango, Colorado.
“I ended up discovering this line of work that I really love. I started out observing her work and then trying it out myself, and that’s something that has really stuck with me for a long time,” Marcey said.
“I also find myself inspired a little by like ‘70s fashion — the super bright, flowery colors. I love stuff like that.”
Like Meaden, who spent three years doing residencies and teaching short-term courses after graduate school, Marcey plans to explore the country after she graduates next May. She hopes to find an apprenticeship or residency somewhere out of the South so she can learn from other artists.
With more experience, she said she’s also interested in exploring graduate school.
“My ultimate goal is to make a living off my work. I want to be a professional production potter,” she said.
Another reason she said she is so drawn to pottery is because the craft is a “community-based field.”
“You make these things that are meant to be enjoyed with others,” she said. “Like with this studio and Professor Benson, it’s really nice to have a ceramics department here that is so focused on community. It’s kind of a natural part of ceramics. There’s no reason to make hundreds of these little cups and keep them all to yourself.”
She said her department encourages participation in community events like the upcoming Arts Alive Festival in Florence. Marcey attended her first Arts Alive event last summer and sold some of her work at a booth with other ceramics majors.
She said the opportunity gave her a chance to network with other artists, which gave her a closer look at potential business models.
“It was really fun, and it was nice to walk around and meet with some of the other crafts people that were there,” she said. “There were other potters there as well, so it was great to be able to talk to people in the same field.”
