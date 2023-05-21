By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
DID YOU KNOW?
• Jeep history dates back to 1940 and 1941 when Ford created its GPW and Willys-Overland Motor Co. and first produced their MB vehicles for military use amid World War II.
• Some speculate the Jeep name is actually derived from Ford’s G.P., which stood for General Purpose.
• The first Jeep built for civilians was labeled CJ, for “Civilian Jeep” after 1945. Since then, other initials like YJ and TJ have been used to identify different generations of Wrangler models.
—-
Eric and Shannon Clemmons plan to celebrate “Go Topless Day” by working trail maintenance at an off-highway riding lease, known as Rainbow Falls just outside of Waterloo.
No, they aren’t ditching their shirts.
“Go Topless Day,” promoted by Barricade and Extreme Terrain on May 20, has become a Jeep community tradition in which the vehicle owners celebrate the beginning of warmer weather by taking off their Jeep tops and participating in charity events and Jeep shows worldwide.
“It’s a conversation starter for sure,” Shannon said with a laugh. “It’s a Jeep thing.”
She and her husband invest a lot of their free time doing Jeep things — rock crawling, trail riding, wrenching and modifying their vehicles, and pitching in whenever there’s a Jeep-led community service event or fundraiser happening in their area.
The couple from Green Hill have a long history with their shared passion.
Eric said his love for Jeeps began when he was about five years old watching his father, the late Jimmy Clemmons, service his own 4x4 vehicle.
“He had a new Jeep in ’75 and traded it for a new one in ’76,” Eric said. “Of course, there were no seatbelt laws back when, but I can remember standing between the seats and holding the steering wheel going down the road.”
Eric said his father was a machinist and used their Jeeps around their farm, but the vehicle was also a source of fun.
“I can remember riding, and when he came to a creek or a bank, I would start squalling scared to death. I didn’t know if we were going up it, over it, under it or around it. As I got older, I got to riding by myself and I took it to a whole new level,” he said, adding that his favorite Jeep model was inherited from his dad.
Eric still owns a 1952 Willys M38 military Jeep that once belonged to his father. Around the time Jimmy purchased the vehicle, Eric said he was also working on putting together his own Willys Jeep in high school.
“I traded mine off, but I’ve still got his,” Eric said. “It’s painted red, but we always talked about painting it back Army green before he passed. That didn’t happen, but one of these days I’ll get around to doing it.”
Eric said it was the Willys he purchased his senior year that first piqued his interest in Jeep building.
“Back then, you couldn’t buy stuff like you can now. I had modified it about all I could modify it,” he said. “When I got married, we rode it several places, but that sort of dwindled as we started our family.”
Eric has lost track of the Jeeps he’s traded over the years, but several stick out in his mind, like one he built that earned the nickname Tetanus after a friend told him the vehicle was so rusty that passengers would need a tetanus shot to ride in it.
Shannon said that’s another Jeep thing people may not understand: “Owners agonizing over their Jeep’s name.”
Though Shannon had enjoyed riding along with her husband for years, she didn’t get her own off-road Jeep until recently. Her 2000 Wrangler TJ is called Rosie the Riveter.
The high school government and economics teacher said she was influenced by her love of history, the Jeep’s red hue, and, of course, the modifications she and her husband made to her vehicle.
Rosie the Riveter is one among many in the Clemmons’ garage, alongside Eric’s most current joy rider, Eugene — a 2004 Rubicon LJ named after the Popeye character “Eugene the Jeep.”
The couple’s Jeep adventures took a back seat for a few years as they raised their daughter, Katie Brooke, who also enjoyed the occasional trail ride, but mostly preferred more traditional sports like basketball or water skiing.
The Clemmons said they’ve found more time to ride and travel since Katie Brooke graduated high school.
“We spent years chasing Katie Brooke with her ball and skiing,” Shannon said. “When COVID hit, we got back into trail riding and backroad riding. It’s just been a blessing to us. We do it together, and we both enjoy it. That’s been nice for us, especially in our empty nest stage.”
Now the couple frequents area parks like Hawk Pride Mountain in Tuscumbia, Wheelin in the Country in Summertown, Tennessee, and Over Yonner in Iron City, Tennessee.
The couple said they hope to travel more in the future as they get closer to retirement.
“Our dream trip would probably be to go out to Moab (Utah) to ride the Rubicon Trail,” Shannon said. “And we would like to do the Easter Jeep safaris. They come through the Grand Canyon, and they have an Easter sunrise service. We would love to do that.”
About two years ago, the Clemmons joined the North Alabama Trail Riders Association (NATRA), an off-highway vehicle club that leases private trail-riding property for ATVs, side-by-sides, dirt bikes, and other off-road vehicles.
The Clemmons are also proud members of 45 South, a Facebook group for fellow Jeep owners and enthusiasts.
The Clemmons say they found kinship in joining the Jeep community and becoming members of the two clubs.
“The Jeep organizations, they do a lot of good. They have fun and do their rides, but they do so much for other people, whether it’s raising money for someone with breast cancer or someone in need. It’s just amazing,” Shannon said.
Earlier this year, the Clemmons attended a Jeepers Unite for First Responders event in Jasper, and this weekend, Over Yonner off-road park is hosting it’s annual “Go Topless Day” events to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Park owner Jeff Carter said the event raised over $4,000 last year, and he hopes the three-day festival will bring in at least $10,000 this time.
“The Jeep community — even if you don’t know these people well, they are so tight knit,” Shannon said, adding that her husband had organized a Jeep show to help raise funds for Katie Brooke’s basketball team in 2021.
“They needed to raise money and during COVID, that was pretty hard,” she said. “Eric asked Kim Morris with 45 South if she could help advertise the event with the club. They brought a huge crowd of Jeeps. They just kept coming one after another, and we raised about $10,000 that day.”
The Clemmons said these shows and events are open to all sorts of Jeep owners, whether they enjoy tough trails and rock climbing or if they prefer less extreme Jeep shows.
Eric said the biggest thing he stresses to newcomers, and those interested in the sport, is for participants and event goers to respect the parks and venues that host them.
“If you’re a Jeeper, be friendly and pack in what you pack out,” he said. “Don’t litter, and take care of the trails.
“It’s a battle to keep these places open. We’re so grateful for clubs like NATRA that truly do a lot to keep our sport alive.”
