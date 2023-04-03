Love is in full bloom at The Renaissance senior living community in Florence after two residents, 84-year-old Clyde “Bucky” Beaver and 81-year-old Gatha Annette Crowson Beaver exchanged vows at the assisted living facility last month.
Bucky and Gatha met at The Renaissance after the pair had moved into the facility a day apart from one another in June. Gatha settled in on June 22 and Bucky joined the community on June 23.
According to Blair Burney, the public relations director of Craft & Communicate, which provides marketing services for The Renaissance, the new couple shared an instant connection.
Gatha grew up in Athens and moved to Florence to be closer to her family. She attended Athens State University and ultimately found her calling through her company, Crowson Production, Inc., Burney said.
Through her profession, Crowson has traveled the globe as a motivational speaker, author and trainer.
Bucky, who once called Roswell, Georgia, home, moved to the Shoals after high school on a football scholarship to attend Florence State College, now known as the University of North Alabama.
He graduated from UNA with an accounting degree before entering the armed services. After his time in the military, Bucky came back to Florence and began working for Boeing as a cost accountant, Burney said.
Bucky eventually made it back to his alma mater after accepting a position as director of facilities, from which he retired.
After moving into the Renaissance, Gatha and Bucky lived in the same hall and they became fast friends, Burney said.
“During lunch one day, another resident had told Gatha that Bucky was watching her and seemed to be hanging on to her every word,” she said. “Bucky would light up when Gatha laughed.”
She said the couple began spending more and more time together. A favorite pastime for the pair is walking the gardens surrounding the Renaissance.
Gatha shared that she was first attracted to Bucky when she took notice of how handsome and neatly dressed he is. She said she knew he was special and could tell he was a “true gentleman.”
“Bucky was immediately endeared to Agatha’s outgoing personality and friendliness,” Burney said.
Laura Fithian, executive director at The Renaissance, said the Beavers are at least the second couple to tie the knot inside the community.
“It was wonderful to see love bloom in the community,” Fithian said.
She and Burney said many attendants continue to comment that the ceremony was “the sweetest wedding ever.”
Gatha and Bucky had each been previously married, but they both lost their spouses around the same time five years ago.
Gatha is the mother of four sons and a daughter, and Bucky is the father of two sons and a daughter.
Fithian said The Renaissance wishes the new couple many happy years together.
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
