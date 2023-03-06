Sara Kathryn Elliott, a junior at Florence High School, knows she doesn’t have to have a crystal-clear picture of what she wants to do beyond college to start planning for her future.
When the young athlete joined her high school’s LAUNCH workforce development program, she was confident she wanted to explore a career in physical therapy and applied to North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic.
“I’ve been interested in rehab as a whole because I play sports and I wanted to do something to help people, but not necessarily something that was completely in the medical field,” she said. “I’ve thought a lot about what I want to do, but I want to keep my options open and try different things.”
Elliot serves in various capacities in her internship with Bone & Joint, from helping patients check in for their appointments in the reception area to making ice patches, or hooking up e-stim patches, which use electrodes to provide pain relief to patients recovering from joint replacement surgery.
Elliott said she’s even had opportunities assisting physical therapists and patients with their rehabilitating exercises.
While she’s gained a lot of technical experience in the field, Elliott said the communication skills she’s developed on the job are perhaps the most valuable.
“This is my first job, and it’s taught me so much about communicating and responsibility. Like, for example, I had a soccer game in Huntsville, and I had to take off work early, so I needed to communicate that to my employer early,” she said.
“This LAUNCH program is so neat, too, because I’m just a junior in high school, but I’ve already done so much and gained all this experience.”
The LAUNCH program offers internships and apprenticeship opportunities with over 40 local businesses and industries. It aims to help participating students build basic skills and enhance their knowledge of the workforce.
Elliot interviewed for the program in her sophomore year and was accepted into LAUNCH the following school year after she’d obtained her license and was able to drive herself to and from her new job.
She said the opportunity also gave her more perspective about the career she thought she wanted to work towards beyond high school.
“I love connecting with the patients. Some people get here and they’re upset because they’re in pain, or they aren’t able to walk because they just had their knee replaced, and then you see them walk in three weeks later all by themselves with no walker.
“It makes my heart warm just seeing them achieve their goals. It makes me so happy to see that,” she said.
While Elliot finds it is immensely rewarding to assist patients who are on their journey to recovery, she said she’s not ready to settle on a single career plan.
“Growing up, I’ve always wanted to be involved in everything, especially in middle school, because that’s when I started joining all the clubs and trying out for sports,” she said.
“I would say set your goals and see,” she said of her advice to other students. “There are so many opportunities for students like us out there. Use all your resources; see what’s out there and try your best,” she said.
“My mom’s always telling me, don’t get too stressed or overwhelmed about everything. I try to use all the resources I know are out there and I try to remember there are different opportunities for everyone.”
Exploring those resources opened other doors and opportunities for Elliot.
In February, she learned she was the recipient of the Kim Thompson Legacy Scholarship, a college reward exclusive to Florence High juniors and seniors set on continuing their education after graduation.
True to form, Elliott is keeping her options open for college, but she said the University of Alabama is a top choice.
“My dad went to Alabama, my grandfather played basketball there, and I’ve always been a huge Alabama fan,” she said with a laugh. “It’s probably at the top of the list right now, but I’m still keeping an open mind.”
Chelsea.retherford@timesdaily.com or 256-740-5736.
